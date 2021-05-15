Police report, 5/15/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Gannon Frederick Carpenter-Thein, 18, Fleming Road – Sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance.

▲ Thomas Zane Grace, 51, Pinewood Road, Leesburg – Simple assault.

▲ Devon Deontrey Howard, 25, Burkhalter MHP – Two charges criminal trespass/family violence, battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Aaron Colby Whitaker, 33, Pioneer Trail, Portal – Simple assault.

▲ Anthony Jerome Roberts, 49, Burkhalter MHP – Two charges sale of cocaine, ywo charges use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Davien Onte Bell, 23, North Railroad Ave., Opelousas, La. – Robbery/sudden snatching.

▲ Anaya Janee Hickman, 19, Rucker Lane – DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Grace Eun Hae Lee, 21, Wilkinson Road, Ludowici – Three charges aggravated assault.

▲ Denzel Malik Green, 24, Country Side Estates, Sylvania – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Madison Paige Anderson, 21, Raindrop Drive – DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Talise Marie Highsmith, 30, East Sandy Way – DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Ralphy Jean Lysias, 30, Nassau Drive – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no insurance, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Gamaliel Mendez-Garcia, 23, Chances Trailer Park – Driver to exercise due care, following too closely, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Joseph William Meyberg, 26, Youth Monroe Road, Loganville – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Holden Wayne Rogers, 26, Huntington Circle, Vidalia – DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Rikell Teshara Williams, 21, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol.





IncidentS

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – A 2011 Infinity G37 clocked at 98 miles per hour by another deputy who then radioed ahead about the speeding vehicle. The vehicle and driver were then clocked at 103 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone and pulled over. The driver said she couldn’t have been going that fast because the cruise control was on. She was issued a citation and told she could tell her story to a judge at a later court date.

▲ LANCELOT COURT – Complainant said seven weeks ago she left her residence to go to work and she started hearing a loud noise coming from her vehicle. It also began to shake and when she pulled over in a parking lot it shut off and would not come back on. She said her gas camp was loose and it appeared someone had tampered with it. Someone may have poured some foreign substance in the tank.

▲ HIGHWAY 24 – Complainant said his neighbor has been harassing him for several weeks. He said she gets his attention when she sees him at the apartment complex and tells him both his girlfriend and he are mentally retarded. He said he tries to ignore her and tells her to stop, but she won’t stop. He was advised of Magistrate Court procedures.

▲ BRAD LANE – Complainant said someone used her child support debit card information and made several purchases totally $4,862. She said she tried to file a fraud report with the card company but was unable to file the report. She was advised to give a copy of the police report to her credit card company.

▲ TROY STREET – Complainant said she had made arrangements with another woman to sell her cell phone for $200. Complainant said she was told by the woman to put the phone in her Brooklet address mailbox and take the $200 for the phone. She did so, but when she took the cash to her bank, she was told it was counterfeit. Complainant was advised to make future financial transactions with secure methods like Venmo or money orders.





Bulloch 911 Reports

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday; 25 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police Department – One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday; 36 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – 22 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls, three first-responder calls and 28 medical calls Wednesday; three accident calls and 24 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday, one accident call and one medical call Wednesday; one first-responder call and nine medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and three medical calls Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 47 calls Tuesday; 44 calls Wednesday; 40 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Control – One call Tuesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Thursday.

▲ Other – Eight calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy