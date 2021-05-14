Police report, 5/14/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Gannon Frederick Carpenter-Thein, 18, Fleming Road – Sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance.

Thomas Zane Grace, 51, Pinewood Road, Leesburg – Simple assault.

Devon Deontrey Howard, 25, Burkhalter MHP – Two charges criminal trespass/family violence, battery/family violence first offense.

Aaron Colby Whitaker, 33, Pioneer Trail, Portal – Simple assault.

Statesboro Police Department

Davien Onte Bell, 23, North Railroad Ave., Opelousas, LA – Robbery/sudden snatching.

Anaya Janee Hickman, 19, Rucker Lane – DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane.

Grace Eun Hae Lee, 21, Wilkinson Road, Ludowici – Three charges aggravated assault.

Incident

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – A 2011 Infinity G37 clocked at 98 miles per hour by another deputy who then radioed ahead about the speeding vehicle. The vehicle and driver were then clocked at 103 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone and pulled over. The driver said she couldn’t have been going that fast because the cruise control was on. She was issued a citation and told she could tell her story to a judge at a later court date.

Bulloch 911 Reports

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 22 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls, three first responder calls and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday, one accident call and one medical call Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 47 calls Tuesday; 44 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Control – One call Tuesday.

Other – Eight calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

– Compiled by Jim Healy