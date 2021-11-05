Police report, 5/11/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Nathaniel Darell Evans, 26, Bulloch St. — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor,

▲ Samuel Lendell Gallimore, 18, Vista Circle — Terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Darnell Edward Jeter, 25, West 42 St., Savannah — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Levy DeShaun McCloud, 41, W.C. Hodges Road — Use of license plate with intenet to conceal, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Courtney DeJuan Patmon, 21, Highway 301 North — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Yasmine Simone Reid, South Womack Road, Portal — Criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ Cody Stevens Richards, 31, Rahn St., Rincon — Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Grant Andrew Thomas, 36, Highway 301 South — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Jermaine Danardo Thomas, 33, Dry Branch — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Tiffany Nesmith Williams, 24, Hummingbird Circle — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz. tag lights reguired, expired registration.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Adam Star Lemarr, 29, University Place — Simple battery/family violence./family violence.

▲ Deja Janae Mason, 23, Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Elijah Geter Newsome, 21, Umbrella Circle, Martinez — Public drunkenness, furnish, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by someone not of legal age, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

▲ Tyrique Dayshawn Smith, 17, Shilo Court, Augusta — Simple assault.

▲ Garvin Nicholas Walthour, 32, Southwick St., Jesup — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Walker Washington, 53, Regis Court, Augusta — Theft by deception/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Salvador Guillen, 20, Spell Drive, Pembroke — Failure to maintain lane, DUI under the age of 21, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Friday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Friday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Two calls Friday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 39 calls Friday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Six calls Friday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Friday

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one first-responder call, one rescue call and 20 medical calls Friday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Friday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two medical calls Friday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 36 calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Control — One call Friday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Six calls Friday





— compiled by Jim Healy