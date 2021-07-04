Police report, 4/7/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Wesley Harrison Campbell, 27, Stonelake Circle, Savannah – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, DUI refusal.

Statesboro Police Department

Terry Jermaine Boyd, 39, Sugust Place, Sylvania – Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

Jimmy Darell Christmas, 37, Foxlake Drive – Battery/family violence first offense.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

McCALL BOULEVARD – Complainant said that between the dates of Aug. 30, 2020 to the present, an unknown offender has been using her identity and health care information for multiple office visits and hospital visits. The offender used the complainant’s maiden name. She said she has received multiple medical bills and has informed each provider or agency that sent bills to her of the fraudulent activity. The complainant said that the offender has also applied for Georgia Medicaid as well using her state identification. She has taken all measures possible to secure her identity and was advised to obtain a copy of this report to provide to the stated agencies for their internal investigations.

AKINS POND ROAD – Complainant said an unknown offender used his identity to apply for a loan from the Small Business Administration. He said he contacted the SBA and the loan was not processed. Complainant has placed a freeze on his credit accounts, changed passwords and taken other measures to protect his identity.

BANKS DAIRY ROAD – Complainant said she is being harassed by a man. She said he rides by her house in the morning and honks his horn. She said he sends her multiple unwanted texts to her phone. She said she has asked him numerous times to stop. She was advised of the Magistrate Court procedures to file a complaint.

STONE BROOK WAY – The complainant said he and some friends were sitting around a fire pit when an unknown man appeared. He said the man was wearing a spandex face cover, gray hoodie and a hat. He said the man body slammed him into the fire pit. He said they then exchanged blows and when his brother in law broke up the altercation, the unidentified man ran away. Complainant said he had back pain, right wrist pain, a laceration to the right brow, and swelling to his right eye.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 12 calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – Two coroner calls, four first responder call and 32 medical calls Monday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – One first responder call and nine medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 50 calls Monday.

Air Transport – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Monday

Other counties or agencies – Six calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy