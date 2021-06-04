Police report, 4/6/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Walter Patrick Hester, 58, Rickey Mallard Road — Disorderly conduct.

▲ Travis LaGrant Jackson, 41, Lowndes Drive, Valdosta — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Casey Kvicala, 33, Stonelake Circle, Savannah — Possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Dewayne LaVaughn Skinner, 60, Willow Hill Road — Disorderly conduct.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Maxwell Dow Biting, 20, Creek Tree Lane, Cumming — DUI less safe alcohol, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.

▲ Dexter Sebastian Carter, 23, A. Hurshal Drive — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Brian Crespo, 19, Hoit St., Kearney, N.J. — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Joshua William Davis, 21, South Main St. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Ronald Lewis Dees, 25, Old Nunez Road, Swainsboro — Two charges criminal trespass.

▲ Ismael Junior DeJesus, 34, Herty Drive — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Randy Ray Allen Eunice, 31, Dry Branch Village — Five charges terroristic threats and acts, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Travis Santanna Jackson, 31, Hawthorne Road — Simple battery/family violence, possession of cocaine.

▲ Aviel Israel Jones, Solomon Circle — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Alyssa Aliana Moreno, 24, Herty Drive — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Jeffrey Andrew Thompson, 32, Harville Road — Possession of Methamphetamine.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Donnie Arastus Gay, 25, Walter Lake, Savannah — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Kelly John Christopher Butler, 25, Brampton Ave. — DUI refusal, failure to stop at a stop sign.

▲ Ladresha Nicole Johnson, 21, Lighted headlights/other source required, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, flee or attempting to elude a police officer, giving a false name, address, birth date to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Javier Elias Lago Janaina, 25, Georgia Ave. — Lighted headlights/other source required, giving a false name, address, birth date to law enforcement officer, possess, display, use identification of another without consent/first offense.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Friday, 23 calls Saturday and 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Friday, nine calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday, two calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday, five calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Friday, eight calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — eight calls Friday, 10 calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Friday, 41 calls Saturday and 24 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Friday, five calls Saturday and nine calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday, three calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday, two calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Candler) — One call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one fire call, one first-responder call and 22 medical calls Friday; five accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue call and 20 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and 32 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two accident calls, one coroner call and four medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; one accident call six medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One fire call, one first responder call and five medical calls Friday; one fire call and four medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Friday, 54 calls Saturday and 40 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Friday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — One call Friday, three calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy