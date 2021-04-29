Police report, 4/29/21

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Stephen Patrick Howard, 42, Highway 80 East, Brooklet — Terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Omari Edward Pringle, 17, Bedford St. — Affray.

▲ Keshawn Esman Lee, 26, Beaver Creek Road — Battery.

▲ Rajender Patel, 35, U.S. 301 South — Criminal trespass, reckless conduct.

▲ Deroderick Deshawn Thompkins, 32, Sam Road, Merician, Miss. — Disorderly conduct, obstruction of a law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Derrick Jerome Shipman, 18, Lanier Drive — Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a crime.

▲ Deandria Shenique Hayes, 23, Highway 67 — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, seatbelt violation/child.

▲ Jamal Demeico Hendrix, 20, Johnson St. — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Monte Carlo Johnson, 23, Johnson St. — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Leslie Danielle Baxter, 45, White Bluff Road, Savannah — Following too closely, failure to maintain lane, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, hit and run — duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Dustin Clate Dixon, 23, Community Road, Glennville — DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting wireless communications device.

▲ Benjamin Randolph Pippins, 23, East Main St. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in vehicle.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Chase Holden Everett, 19, Buskeye Road, Tennille — DUI less safe alcohol, expired registration, lighted headlights/other lights required.

▲ Gabriel Mark Turner, 30, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet — Failure to maintain lane, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, DUI less safe alcohol.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ UNION CHURCH ROAD/SINKHOLE ROAD — Upon arriving at a single-car accident, driver said he was heading to his father’s house when he dropped his cell phone on the floorboard. He said when he bent down to retrieve his phone, he drove into a ditch and overturned the car. While at the scene, it became obvious the driver was intoxicated. He refused to go with EMS to the hospital. The Georgia State Patrol arrived on the scene to investigate the accident and also determined driver was under the influence of drugs. The driver was placed under arrest.

▲ EPHESUS CHURCH ROAD — Complainant said she said her husband and her are separated and going through a divorce. She said he has been acting erratically lately and after a phone call that day about arranging a time to visit their son, who lives with the complainant, she told him not to come over due to his behavior. He said he was still coming over and she told him she would call law enforcement. She said she is living in her uncle’s house and the uncle gave permission to serve a criminal trespass to her husband. The deputy called the husband and told him not to come over and the deputy gave him a verbal criminal trespass warning and he agreed not to come over.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Complainant said she is an Uber driver. When she arrived to pick up a passenger, she told him it was required to wear a mask. She then said he became irate and grabbed at her door handles. She said he then pushed her and left in his vehicle. She said she followed him to GATA Drive and called law enforcement. The accused man said he decided not to get the Uber when told about the face mask requirement and denied pushing her. Complainant had no visible injuries and was advised of the Magistrate Court process to get a warrant.

▲ MILLER ST. EXTENSION — Complainant said she found the passenger side window of her vehicle broken out. She said the purse contained discount coupons and $200 in cash.

▲ MILLER ST. EXTENSION — Complainant said when she returned from an out-of-town trip, she found the passenger side window of her vehicle broken out. She said her wallet with her Social Security card was missing.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Deputies responded to a convenience store about a woman possibly trying to break into a truck. After a brief investigation, the suspect’s vehicle was stopped in Brooklet and after a search of the vehicle, suspected methamphetamine was found inside. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail for processing.

▲ R.L. LEE ROAD — Complainant said his ex-wife has obtained credit cards in his name by using his Social Security number, forging his signature on letters and a collection agency called him about an overdue bill in his name. Complainant was advised of possible legal remedies and to contact a lawyer.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Monday; 26 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Eight calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Three calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Monday; 35 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one rescue call and 28 medical calls Monday; two accident calls, one coroner call, one first responder call and 19 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Monday; five medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Monday; seven medical calls Tuesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls Monday; 46 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Monday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Monday

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Other — Five calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy