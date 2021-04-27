Police report, 4/28/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Patrick Howard, 42, Highway 80 East, Brooklet – Terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Omari Edward Pringle, 17, Bedford St. – Affray.

Statesboro Police Department

Derrick Jerome Shipman, 18, Lanier Drive – Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a crime.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Leslie Danielle Baxter, 45, White Bluff Road, Savannah – Following too closely, failure to maintain lane, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Dustin Clate Dixon, 23, Community Road, Glennville – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting wireless communications device.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

UNION CHURCH ROAD / SINKHOLE ROAD – Upon arriving at a single-car accident, driver said he was heading to his father’s house when he dropped his cell phone on the floorboard. He said when he bent down to retrieve his phone, he drove into a ditch and overturned the car. While at the scene, it became obvious the driver was intoxicated. He refused to go with EMS to the hospital. The Georgia State Patrol arrived on the scene to investigate the accident and also determined driver was under the influence of drugs. The driver was placed under arrest.

EPHESUS CHURCH ROAD – Complainant said she said her husband and her are separated and going through a divorce. She said he has been acting erratically lately and after a phone call that day about arranging a time to visit their son, who lives with the complainant, she told him not to come over due to his behavior. He said he was still coming over and she told him she would call law enforcement. She said she is living in her uncle’s house and the uncle gave permission to serve a criminal trespass to her husband. The deputy called the husband and told him not to come over and the deputy gave him a verbal criminal trespass warning and he agreed not to come over.

BURKHALTER ROAD – Complainant said she is an Uber driver. When she arrived to pick up a passenger, she told him it was required to wear a mask. She then said he became irate and grabbed at her door handles. She said he then pushed her and left in his vehicle. She said she followed him to GATA Drive and called law enforcement. The accused man said he decided not to get the Uber when told about the face mask requirement and denied pushing her. Complainant had no visible injuries and was advised of the Magistrate Court process to get a warrant.

MILLER ST. EXTENSION – Complainant said she found the passenger side window of her vehicle broken out. She said the purse contained discount coupons and $200 in cash.

MILLER ST. EXTENSION – Complainant said when she returned from an out-of-town trip, she found the passenger side window of her vehicle broken out. She said her wallet with her Social Security card was missing.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Deputies responded to a convenience store about a woman possibly trying to break into a truck. After a brief investigation, the suspect’s vehicle was stopped in Brooklet and after a search of the vehicle, suspected methamphetamine was found inside. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail for processing.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Eight calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one rescue call and 28 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 42 calls Monday.

Air Transport – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Monday

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy