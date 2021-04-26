Police report, 4/27/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Shardasha Janae Brown, 30, Matthews Road — DUI less safe alcohol, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two charges DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.

▲ JaMichael Stefon Farmer, 34, Mimosa Circle, Reidsville — Possession of methamphetamine, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Amanda Reann Ray, 40, Moore Road, Portal — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Kristan Napoleon Young, 41, Simons Road — Battery.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tori Jolynn Burkett, 34, Highway 280 East, Collins — Possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Denzel Gilmore Butler, 25, Chandler Road — Two charges possession, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, two charges use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving contraband substances.

▲ Trevahn Demore Green, 25, Main St., Nahunta — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Javon Travious Jackson, 23, Ricker Lane — Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1oz.

▲ Travis Lagrant Jackson, 41, Lowndes Drive, Valdosta — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

▲ Jonatha Maquez Johnson, 30, Johnson St. — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Shaleeya Nicole Moore, 20, Lanier Drive — Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal trespass/damage to property.

▲ Logan Patrick Scannell, 25, Herman Ave., San Diego, Calif. — Sexual battery/misdemeanor.

▲ Danny Deonta Spells, 30, Mikell St. — Possession of marijuana less than 1oz., driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Nigel Anthony Thompkins, 22, Statesboro Place Circle — DUI less safe alcohol, operating vehicle without valid tag/decal.

▲ Tauris Antwan West, 36, East Main St. — Criminal trespass.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Shawn Darnell Alston, 20, Corker Road, Waynesboro — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, following to closely, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Evan Michael Beals, 19, Riverside Drive, Eatonton — Open container of alcohol in vehicle, DUI under the age of 21.

▲ Jordyn Alyssa Childress, 20, O’Brien Drive, Kathleen — Violation of license restrictions, DUI less safe alcohol, improper U-turn.

▲ Clay Daniel Copland, 25, Statesboro Place Circle — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Joseph Mark Fox, 22, Jamestown Drive, Rincon — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, hit-and-run — duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident.

▲ Callie Ray Hallman, 20, Hunts Chapel Road, Eatonton — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey authorized person directing traffic.

▲ Olivia Morgan James, 20, Hickory Hill Court, Alpharetta — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Dequaide Payton Lopez, 22, Northshore Drive, Roswell — Lighted headlights/other lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Richard Darnell Lucas, 22, Bay Willow Court, Savannah — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ James Jackson McCart, 20, Josh Smith Road — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Nathan Andrew Miller, 18, Roundstone Way, Richmond Hill — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, no license or person.

▲ James Cole Owens, 22, North Main St. — Hit and run — duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, failure to report an accident with injury/death/damage, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Jacob Stuart Roberts, 19, Georgia Highway 119 North, Ellabell — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to dim headlights.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Four call Friday and one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 14 calls Friday and 27 calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday and six calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday and one call Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday and eight calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Friday and 10 calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Two calls Friday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday and four calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Friday and 31 calls Saturday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 13 calls Friday and nine calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday and six calls Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One first-responder call and 33 medical calls Friday; one rescue call and 25 medical calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two first-responder calls and nine medical calls Friday; two first-responder calls and 11 medical calls Saturday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 53 calls Friday, 39 calls Saturday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Two calls Friday and five calls Saturday

— compiled by Jim Healy