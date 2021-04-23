Police report, 4/23/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jennifer Ann Forbus, 43, Rushing Lane – Theft by shoplifting.

Cordell Andreaus Pearsall, 19, Clark Circle, Sylvania – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, theft by receivibf stolen property/felony, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, tampering with evidence/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Nigel Anthony Tompkins, 22, Statesboro Place Circle –DUI less safe alcohol, operating a vehicle without valid tag/decal.

Register Police Department

Vontrevia Jawayne Williams, 47, Wasden St., Millen – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Nine calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call, one first responder call and 31 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 65 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Other – Eight calls Wednesday.

Compiled by Jim Healy