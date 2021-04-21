Police report, 4/22/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Valerie Palmer, 64, Venson Road, Brooklet — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Barron Clette Thurman, 38, Ash St. Extension, Springfield — Conversion of payment for real property improvements, theft by deception/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Daniel James O’Connor, 20, Robin Hood Trail — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Shardae Shaquise Hills, 28, Pine St. — Possession with intent of cocaine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Tineesha Maria Jean-Pierre, 36, Lester Road — Interference with government property/felony, theft of services/misdemeanor.

▲ Kiana Coquise McNeil, 19, East Main St. — Theft by shoplifting.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Michael Jermaine Hill, 20, Solomon Circle — Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe drugs, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Demetrice Jonta Freeman, 23, South Main St. — Carrying weapon in school safety zone, school function/felony.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ STILSON-LEEFIELD ROAD — Complainant said someone stole a dirt bike from his home. Complainant showed me where the bike was pushed from a shelter on his property. He said he did not have the serial number for the dirt bike. The motorcycle was described as a Yamaha 225 TTR dirt bike.

▲ MOORE SHAVERS ROAD — Complainant said she received a verbal threat via Facebook Live. She said a woman referred to her Facebook name and said she would punch her in the mouth next time she sees her. Woman said she was angry with complainant because complainant sent her daughter a message complaining about speeding in front of her home.

▲ HIGHWAY 119 NORTH — Complainant said she met a man on Facebook who told her he wanted to be her ‘sugar daddy’ and would pay her $400 twice per week. She said she allowed him access to her Facebook account and asked for a copy of her driver’s license information. She sent him a photo and received on of him, supposedly. She said the man then demanded money and threatened to erase her Facebook posts if she didn’t send to him. The subject then deactivated all her Facebook settings so she could not log back in. Complainant was advised to report the incident to Facebook.

▲ BREAM ROAD — Complainant said she came home a man walked in her yard, sat on the side of her house and ate some snacks. The subject was gone when deputies arrived. He was later found and said he was trying to locate his dog that had gone missing. He was served with a criminal trespass.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Complainant said a week earlier he noticed his vehicle had sustained damage on its passenger side rear window. He said the vehicle had been parked at a relative’s house. He said he had an argument with the relative and he noticed the damage after his girlfriend went and got the car from his relative’s house. He said he thought the relative damaged the window but he could not prove it.

▲ LANE ROAD — Complainant said someone drove on to her property in a four-wheeler three times and turned around each time. She said she did not have a description of the driver and did not know who it was.

▲ BUTTERMILK ROAD — Complainant said someone had taken money from his Georgia Unemployment Way 2 Go card without his authorization. The Department of Labor cancelled his card and he was advised to fill out a police report.

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY — Complainant said after mailing a check to a local office for payment for services, she noticed multiple transactions coming out of her account without her authorization totaling almost $4,000. The office said they have had several items stolen from their mailbox recently and had filed multiple reports, as well. Complainant contacted her financial institution and signed affidavits of forgery.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls Monday; 19 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Tuesday

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Monday; 31 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 27 medical calls Monday; two accident calls and 23 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Monday; three medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Monday; four medical calls Tuesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 48 calls Monday; 39 calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Tuesday

▲ Other agencies — Seven calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy