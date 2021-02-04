Police report, 4/2/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dewayne Terral Jackson, 33, Johnson Lane – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, use of license plate with intent to steal, driving without a license, theft by receiving stolen property - felony, battery, criminal trespass, two charges contributing to delinquency of a minor, Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a firearm or knife in commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor, driving without a valid license - misdemeanor.

Travis Lagrant Jackson, 41, Lowndes Drive, Valdosta – Theft by receiving stolen property - felony, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.

Jamie Lance Steed, 44, Laural Hill Road, Clyo – Six charges theft by taking - misdemeanor, five charges criminal damage to property - second degree.

Statesboro Police Department

Dexter Sebastian Carter, 23, A. Hurshal Drive – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Danny Denota Spells, 30, Peaceful Lane, Portal – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 Oz., possession and use of drug related objects, theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ernesto Torres-Padron, 22, Slate Road, Forest Park – Driving without a valid license - misdemeanor, following too closely, possess of alcohol or narcotics in a motor vehicle.

Portal Police Department

Harrison William Powell, 30, College Heights St., Portal – Criminal trespass - family violence. Aggravated assault, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.

INCIDENT

RANDY LOWERY ROAD/HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Upon receiving a complaint that an abandoned vehicle was creating a traffic hazard, it was discovered the vehicle was slightly protruding into traffic. A wrecker service was called to tow the vehicle and dispatch informed the deputies on site the vehicle was not insured. As the wrecker arrived, so did a man with a gas can. He said he was the driver of the car and he ran out of gas. He said he could call up proof of insurance on his phone but needed a minute to charge it. He then said he was unable to charge the phone, so the vehicle was towed and he was issued a citation of no proof of insurance.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Eight calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Wednesday

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call, one rescue call and 29 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One coroner call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One coroner call and five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 43 calls Wednesday.

Other – 11 calls Wednesday.

Compiled by Jim Healy