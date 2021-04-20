Police report, 4/21/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Statesboro Police Department

Daniel James O’Connor, 20, Robin Hood Trail – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Michael Jermaine Hill, 20, Solomon Circle – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe drugs, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Georgia Southern University Police

Demetrice Jonta Freeman, 23, South Main St. – Carrying weapon in school safety zone, school function/felony.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

STILSON-LEEFIELD ROAD – Complainant said someone stole a dirt bike from his home. Complainant showed me where the bike was pushed from a shelter on his property. He said he did not have the serial number for the dirt bike. The motorcycle was described as a Yamaha 225 TTR dirt bike.

MOORE SHAVERS ROAD – Complainant said she received a verbal threat via Facebook Live. She said a woman referred to her Facebook name and said she would punch her in the mouth next time she sees her. Woman said she was angry with complainant because complainant sent her daughter a message complaining about speeding in front of her home.

HIGHWAY 119 NORTH – Complainant said she met a man on Facebook who told her he wanted to be her ‘sugar daddy’ and would pay her $400 twice per week. She said she allowed him access to her Facebook account and asked for a copy of her driver’s license information. She sent him a photo and received on of him, supposedly. She said the man then demanded money and threatened to erase her Facebook posts if she didn’t send to him. The subject then deactivated all her Facebook settings so she could not log back in. Complainant was advised to report the incident to Facebook.

BREAM ROAD – Complainant said she came home a man walked in her yard, sat on the side of her house and ate some snacks. The subject was gone when deputies arrived. He was later found and said he was trying to locate his dog that had gone missing. He was served with a criminal trespass.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said a week earlier he noticed his vehicle had sustained damage on its passenger side rear window. He said the vehicle had been parked at a relative’s house. He said he had an argument with the relative and he noticed the damage after his girlfriend went and got the car from his relative’s house. He said he thought the relative damaged the window but he could not prove it.

LANE ROAD – Complainant said someone drove on to her property in a four-wheeler three times and turned around each time. She said she did not have a description of the driver and did not know who it was.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 13 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 27 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 48 calls Monday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy