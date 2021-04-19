Police report, 4/20/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Austin James Hernandez, 24, Newton Trailer Park — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ David Lane Martin, 40, Akins Circle Extension, Brooklet — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., criminal trespass.

▲ Gary Thomas Moore, 42, Kennedy Pond Road — simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call.

▲ Courtney Dejuan Patmon, 21, Alabama Ave., Warner Robins — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission or intent to commit felonies.

▲ Melissa Saleta Royal, 21, Halcyondale Road, Sylvania — Simple battery.

▲ Santiago Sanchez, 49, Marcus Drive NE, Glennville — Criminal attempt to commit a felony.

▲ Stephen Wayne Templeton, 50, Chapel Road — Battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass.

▲ Michael Lee White, 32, Marcus Drive, Glennville — Criminal attempt to commit a felony.

▲ Lamonte Santel Youmans, 35, Pioneer Trail, Portal — Rape, aggravated child molestation, incest, enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape/felony, cruelty to children first degree maliciously causing excessive pain, sexual battery against a child under 16/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Lovon Brooks, 37, East Olliff St. — Two charges aggravated assault/family violence.

▲ Jeffrey Shane Guerin, 42, Homer Bunch Road — DUI less safe alcohol, stop/stand/park outside business/residential district.

▲ Gabriel Francis Idowu, 18, Stanford Drive — Armed robbery.

▲ Tieshea Shawan Wilson, 43, South Walnut St. — Trafficking in cocaine.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Izavier Troymaine Newberry, 21, Creswood Terrace, Warner Robins — DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Ted Lee Padgett, 42, Ash Branch Church Road, Pembroke — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Wadi Nazir Palmer, 19, Misty Ridge Trail, Stockbridge — Carrying weapon in school safety zone, school function/felony.

▲ Benjamin McAllister Prather, 18, Bellvue Ave., Augusta — DUI refusal, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Ralph Jonah Simmons, 23, Cherry St. — DUI refusal, laying drag, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, following too closely, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, purchase, possession, distribution, sale of marijuana.

▲ Steven Cooper Thornton, 22, North River Oaks Drive, Blackshear — Fail to yield when entering intersection, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday, 21 calls Saturday and 28 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday, 12 calls Saturday and nine calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday, one call Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday, eight calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday, six calls Saturday and six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Friday, two calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday, four calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 21 calls Friday, 32 calls Saturday and 32 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Eight calls Friday, eight calls Saturday and seven calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday and one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday, one call Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Statesboro — One call Friday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue call and 20 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one first-responder call, one rescue call and 28 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, and 32 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One fire call and nine medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; one first-responder call and two medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One fire call and two medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; two medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 37 calls Friday, 71 calls Saturday and 40 calls Sunday.

▲ Air transport — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County — One call Friday

▲ Other counties or agencies — Four calls Friday and eleven calls Saturday





— compiled by Jim Healy