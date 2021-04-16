Police report, 4/16/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Mary Christina Sapp, 39, Telle Akins Road, Claxton – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, deposit account fraud (bad checks) not more than $1,499/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Christopher Omar Ceron, 19, Lanier Drive – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Tariq Rakeith Griffin, 23, Lanier Drive – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information/felony, forgery third degree.

Rafeal Perez, 20, Deerfield Farms Road, Montecello – DUI less safe alcohol, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person not of legal age, failure to maintain lane.

Lyndon Fitzgerald Snelling, 22, Woodrum Place – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., failure to stop at stop sign, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Dodi Jerome Young, 23, West Winthrop Ave, Millen – Simple battery/family violence, terroristic threats and acts.

Georgia Southern University Police

Charles Austin Wise, 21, Nesbitt Lakes Drive, Alpharetta – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

BELL ROAD – Complainant said he is trying to help a lady out who is having some tough times. He said she was stuck somewhere and needed a ride, but he was asleep when she called. Complainant said she called his brother in law who brought her to the complainant’s house. He told deputies he did not want his brother in law at his house because he is suspected to be on drugs and he will stay up all night doing things. The brother in law was told not to go back to complainant’s house and served with a criminal trespass warning.

LILAC LANE – Complainant said that she and a former friend had disagreements and the friend accused her of having relations with her husband, which she denied. They agreed not to have any contact with each other. Complainant said shortly after she began receiving multiple friend/follow requests on all her social media platforms. She also received several text messages related to a Craigslist post for free items that put her phone number on the ad. Complainant said she believes her former friend is trying to harass her. Upon making contact with the friend, she denied all the accusations of the complainant.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Nine calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call, one first responder call and 31 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 65 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Other – Eight calls Wednesday.

