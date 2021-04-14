Police report, 4/14/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Wesley Harrison Campbell, 27, Stonelake Circle, Savannah – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, DUI refusal.

Delvis William Dutton, 43, Dowdy-Dutton Road, Glennville – Stalking, criminal trespass, harassing communications.

Statesboro Police Department

Jermarcus Oneal Black, 20, Lanier Drive – Possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, failure to dim headlights.

Lexus Shay Clayton, 25, Wilma Brown Road, Register – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 Oz., possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Lamont Lewis Evans, 30, East 59 St., Savannah – Simple battery against police officer, corrections or detention officer, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Eris Matthew Monson, 19, Merriweather Drive, Savannah – Hit and run/duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Tavartis Jarrard Turner, 33, Morris St. – Possession with intent of cocaine, possession of cocaine, two charges possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jamila Corneecha Douma, 20, Oliver Ave., Savannah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Corey Nelson Forehand, 28, Black Water Way, Springfield – DUI less safe/combination of 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than 1oz., passing in a no passing zone, failure to obey authorized person directing traffic.

Audrealius Devonne Mikell, 28, Sinkhole Road – DUI less safe/combination of 1-3, hit and run/duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HAMPSTEAD AVENUE – Complainant said a refrigerator was missing from an apartment he rents out as part of a property management company. Complainant said tenant told him refrigerator wasn’t working so he threw it out. Complainant was unable to provide make, model or serial number of refrigerator. He was advised of the magistrate court procedures and the warrant process.

PALAMINO PLACE – Complainant said he was contacted by someone who said they were with a collection agency in reference to an outstanding bill he had with Sprint. The caller told him that someone had used complainant’s name, date of birth and Social Security number to purchase four iPhone 10X’s. Complainant said he did not make the purchases, has never had an account with Sprint and the date of birth he was told was his was incorrect. He was told he would receive a fraud report from Sprint and to file a report with law enforcement.

BIRD ROAD – Complainant said a tenant of a trailer park he manages told him another tenant went inside a vacant shed and caused damage to the walls and stole two wooden doors from the shed. He said he has put up multiple no trespassing signs around the shed, but people continue to ignore them and go inside. Speaking with others in the neighborhood, they said they see people go inside the shed to drink and listen to music. Complainant was advised to get a security system or trail camera to catch the trespassers and to board up the shed to prevent people from using it.

U.S. 25/WYNN MARSH ROAD – Vehicle was checked speeding at 80 mph in a zone at 55 mph. Driver produced a valid Florida driver’s license and admitted he was speeding. At the vehicle, deputy smelled marijuana and asked the driver about the smell. He said he had some and produced a small marijuana joint. He also showed a jar with a trace amount of marijuana. The marijuana was destroyed on site and driver was issued a citation of speeding.

MALLARD POND ROAD – Complainant sad she had received a voice mail of a man’s voice that only said “Suffer” from a phone number in Manchester, Kentucky. When the deputy called the number, an elderly woman answered. She did not believe I was a law enforcement officer and said I was a spam caller. It is believed the woman’s grandchildren are using her phone to make prank calls.

OLD FLAT FORD ROAD – Complainant said that her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend came to her house uninvited. She said the ex-girlfriend said she wanted to speak with him about a camper. Complainant wanted her to be served with a criminal trespass warning.

BROOMSTRAW TRACE – Complainant said a man has come to his property insisting he paid $3,500 to purchase two vehicles on the property. Complainant showed documentation that he was the owner of the vehicles and did not sell them nor did he receive any money from the man. The man said he must have been the victim of a scam because a former work colleague brought him to the property and he paid $3,500 for the vehicles. However, he said the complainant was not the man he gave the money to. The man said he would not come back anymore.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 35 calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – 11 calls Monday.

Georgia Southern Police – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call, two first responder calls, one rescue call and 22 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and four medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 51 calls Monday.

Air Transport – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.

