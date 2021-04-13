Police report, 4/13/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Marissa Joy Hoskins, 33, Highway 80 East — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, display of license plates obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers.

▲ Alejandro Perez LaParra, 35, Banks Dairy Road — Criminal trespass/family violence; interference with government property/felony, DUI refusal, driving without a license.

▲ Sierra Marie Sotack, 20, Whitesville Road, Laurel, Del. — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Steven Andrew Tolbert, 24, Stilson-Leefield Road, Brooklet — Aggravated assault, two charges cruelty to children second degree/negligently causing excessive physical pain, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Travis G. Wilkerson, 23, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Samune Lendell Gallimore, 18, Vista Circle — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence, hit-and-run: duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, reckless driving.

▲ Jasper Lavon Graves, 31, Michael St. — Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

▲ Jackson Anthony Smith-German, 22, Hawthorne Road — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, headlight requirements.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Ariana Aleecia Ramsey, 18, Whitesville Road, Laurel, Del. — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Ethan Landon Williams, 18, Millpond Road, Ludowici — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ David Fitsroy Jackson, 25, Tibet Ave, Savannah — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife in commission of or attempt to commit felonies.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday and one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Friday, 23 calls Saturday and 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday, six calls Saturday and six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday and two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday, five calls Saturday and six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — 10 calls Friday, four calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Two calls Friday, seven calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Friday, seven calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Friday, 44 calls Saturday and 38 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday, two calls Saturday and one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 27 medical calls Friday; two and 18 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one rescue call and 16 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident calls, one coroner call and six medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and six medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 58 calls Friday, 63 calls Saturday and 47 calls Sunday.

▲ Air transport — One call Sunday

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County — One call Saturday

▲ Other counties or agencies — Four calls Friday and three calls Sunday





— compiled by Jim Healy