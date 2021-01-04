Police report, 4/1/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Stacy Lorraina Williams-Turner, 48, Langston Chapel Road – Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Joe Benton Brown, 51, S. Wynn Road – Theft by conversion/felony.

▲ James Robert Moody, 29, Kendricks Road, Brooklet – Possession with intent of methamphetamine.

▲ Riley Jacob Scott, 34, Lillie Hagan Road, Brooklet – Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Teneshia Danielle Slater, 37, Turnpike Road, Claxton – Theft by receiving stolen property/ felony.

▲ Austin Wayne Spell, 30, Grady Saunders Road, Portal – Battery family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Calob Adam Williams, 29, Old Groveland Road, Pembroke – Possession with intent of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Auhonda Sincre Harris, 24, Packinghouse Road – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Garryontis Pearsall, 31, Pamela Way – Aggravated assault/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Damion Marquil Badger, 28, Turnpike Road, Claxton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, theft by receiving property/felony.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BOWEN ROAD – Complainant said a criminal trespass had occurred but there were no signs of forced entry and nothing was found missing. During an interview with the next-door neighbor, he said he and his wife witnessed a black box-shaped vehicle sitting in front of the complainant’s house. The witness said he saw a women go in and out of the house twice carrying what looked like a box of items. The vehicle in question was located down the street and after speaking with a woman at the residence, she admitted she went inside the house. She was arrested for criminal trespass.

▲ MELROSE POND ROAD – Complainant said tenants who had been living at her house while she resided in Tennessee, moved out without letting her know. She said upon returning from Tennessee to inspect the residence, she noticed several items missing, including tools, a lawn mower, firearms, exercise equipment and other items. The case remains active while the tenants in question are located.

▲ J.U. WILLIAMS LANE – Complainant said several juveniles from a nearby property drove by her house on four-wheelers and gave her the finger. She said she went to the neighbor’s house and the husband cursed at her and told her he would “beat her a--” if she didn’t leave. He also threatened to shoot her dog if it came on his property. In interviewing the wife of the neighbor, she said her children did give the complainant the finger, but denied that her husband threatened the complainant. She said the complainant’s dog would come over to their property and get in their chicken coop. Interviews with two nearby neighbors confirmed there was an argument, but they could not hear what it was about.

▲ POPE ROAD – The complainant said she is being harassed by her ex-boyfriend. She said that since their relationship ended, he has been following her around in his vehicle. She said she told him to stop following her and calling her, but he refuses and uses different phone numbers to conceal his identify. Earlier that day, the complainant and a friend came outside of their residence and noticed that the ex-boyfriend was on their property. They said they secured themselves inside the residence and called for law enforcement. Deputies were not able to make contact with the man due to him leaving the scene prior to their arrival.

▲ JOSH SMITH ROAD – Upon arriving at a residence in reference to gunshots possibly coming from that location and in the process of investigating, the deputy located a number of stolen road signs in plain view inside the garage and in the back yard. The offender was located and arrested. The road signs were recovered. The offender was transported to the Bulloch County Jail for booking.

▲ U.S. 301 SOUTH – Deputy observed a white Mustang almost run over three people while coming out of a store. The Mustang continued on 301 heading to Statesboro and deputy caught up with him at Hendrix Circle, where deputy observed driver strike a telephone pole. Driver was detained and a warrant on him from outside Statesboro was discovered. He also was charged with reckless driving.

▲ METTER ROAD – Complainant said he was building a house in the area and when he came to the property he noticed someone had been doing doughnuts with their vehicle on top of the area that his sewer drain line is located. He said he does not know if the drain was damaged because it was just installed and nothing is running through it.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Monday; 18 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – One call Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police – One call Tuesday

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Monday; 33 calls Tuesday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – One fire call, one first-responder call, one rescue call and 19 medical calls Monday; 19 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS – One medical call Monday; two medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Monday; five medical calls Tuesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 42 calls Monday; 39 calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County animal Services – Two calls Monday.

▲ Effingham County 911 – One call Monday.

▲ Georgia Power – One call Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 – One call Monday

▲ Other counties or agencies – Three calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy