Police report, 3/9/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Clint Dillon Collins, 29, Sandy Creek Farms, Pembroke — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession with intent of methamphetamine, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ James Robert Moody, 28, Kendricks Road, Brooklet — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession with intent of methamphetamine.

▲ Edgar Morris Prince, Two Chop Road — Criminal damage to property first degree.

▲ Benyonna Swanique Roberts, 27, Highway 301 South — Criminal damage to property first degree, aggravated assault.

▲ Keandre Malik Westbrook, 25, Bird Lane — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Reginald Rennee Brinson, Rocky Ford Road, Garfield — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Henry Scott Carlton, 19, Georgia Ave. — Public indecency first or second conviction/ misdemeanor.

▲ Jaden Ross Carroll, 18, Henry O’Neal Road, Lyons — Theft by receiving felony, affray, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Johnny Lamar Jackson, 60, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet — Battery/family violence first offense, criminal violence/family violence, disorderly conduct.

▲ Carneliouis Ross Lee, 49, Charleston Ave. — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, expired registration.

▲ Billy Ronald Lewis, 70, Joyce St. — Battery.

▲ Horace Deshon Maxwell, 30, Georgia Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.

▲ Jonas Ys Ruiz, 22, South Main St. — Possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession with intent of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jahdon Laroyse Jones, 25, Mud Road, Brooklet — Criminal trespass.

▲ Jama Maurice Anderson, 29, East 36 St., Savannah — Terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Bridget Denys Berry, 24, Loblolly Lane — False report of a crime, false statement or writings, conceal facts or fraudulent documents of government.

▲ Brandon Layne Dennis, 19, Georgia Highway 47, Lyons — Theft by receiving felony, affray, possession and use of drug-related objects, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.

▲ Shamaiya Kensae Ellison, 22, Screven St., Sardis — Disorderly conduct, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Darrell Melvin Key, 33, Matthew Road — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Dwayne Charles Moore, 19, Johnson St. — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., tag lights required, possession and use of drug related objects, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Sergei Nus-Casanova, 24, Georgia Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Antonio Martell Owens, 31, Highway 67 — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Dharetel Kdah Shipmen, 39, West Main St. — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Tim Allen Williams, 30, Debbie Lane — Criminal trespass/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency phone call.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Tyrone Untario Carswell, 45, NE Broad St., Metter — DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlight/other lights required, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

▲ Randy Demetrius Perkins, 40, Greenwood Ave. 67 — DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia Southern Police Department

▲ Tyquez, Shunquadrian Brinson, 19, East Third St., alma — Burglary first degree/felony.

▲ Daci Noble Burley, 17, West Adams, Tennille — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday and one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 32 calls Friday, 21 calls Saturday and 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — eight calls Friday, 12 calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Friday, one call Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, four calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — four calls Friday, two calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — three calls Friday, two calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls Friday, two calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Friday, 28 calls Saturday and 30 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — three calls Friday and three calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — two calls Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday, one call Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Friday, two calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) — one call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — three accident calls, one coroner call, one first-responder call and 25 medical calls Friday; 17 medical calls Saturday; 24 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — four medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; one first-responder call and seven medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one accident call and seven medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and one medical call Saturday; one first-responder call and nine medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Friday, 65 calls Saturday and 35 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — one call Friday and one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — six calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle