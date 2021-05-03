Police report, 3/5/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jeremiah Christian Brown, 18, Burkhalter Road – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, seatbelt, expired registration, possession and use of drug related objects, tag/registration requirements, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Terrance Lavon Brown, 46, Standard Lane, Springfield – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, Possession with intenet of Schedule I or II controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana.

Statesboro Police Department

Antonio Martell Owens, 31, Highway 67 – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, driving while license suspended or revoked misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Sara Lucille Scott, 48, Institute St. – Possession of Cocaine, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Ashley Quvita White, 37, Lanier Drive – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Theresa Tasha Youmans, 38, Lanier Drive – Criminal trespass - family violence.

Incidents

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Complainant said an unknown person broke into an ice machine at his convenience store.

NORTH GRADY STREET – A school reported that a juvenile student was talking about how he abused an animal. After further investigation, the juvenile was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted.

VETERAN’S MEMORIAL PARKWAY/LANIER DRIVE – After running the license plate of a Chrysler 300C, the tag came back as suspended on the vehicle. Upon making the traffic stop, it was further discovered the vehicle had no insurance. After giving the driver 15 minutes to secure insurance, she was given a citation for no insurance and the vehicle was towed.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said an unknown offender broke into the air/vacuum machines at his gas station/store about 1 a.m. Another gas station down the road reported a similar incident taking place at the same time.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – 28 medical calls Wednesday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One medical call Wednesday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – Three medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 43 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Six calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy