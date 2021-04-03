Police report, 3/4/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.









ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Martin Lee Burnette, 37, Straub St., Rossville — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Justin Allen Cannon, 25, Effingham Highway, Sylvania — Burglary second degree - felony, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Kedar Vinay Patel, 22, Beaver Creek Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, following too closely.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dakota Curtis Arriola, 21, Booster Boulevard — Financial card transaction theft.

▲ Benjamin Dettweiler, 20, Lanelings Parkway — Three charges purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, three charges use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, Sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Daryl Alan Scott, Parrish Road — DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers misdemeanor, brake light/signal device requirements, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, and silencer, criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark, possession of cocaine.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Monday; 26 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Two calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Monday; 23 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — Three accident calls, one coroner call and 36 medical calls Monday; 30 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — One accident call and two medical calls Monday; one first-responder and six medical calls Tuesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — One accident call and 10 medical calls Monday; one accident call and five medical calls Tuesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 48 calls Monday; 36 calls Tuesday.

Air Transport — One call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Correction Institute — Two calls Monday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Four calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



