Police report, 3/3/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Willie James Byrd, 59, Lanier Drive — Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession with intent of cocaine, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Kizzie Latrice Hayton, 44, Cypress Lake Court — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Lucian Charles Lyons, 24, Akins Circle, Brooklet — Operating unauthorized vehicle with blue lights, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

▲ Stephen Michael Burnsed, 30, Herons Walk — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, DUI less safe drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Eric McKenzie Holt, 34, Harold Dean Drive, Marietta — Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate without consent of warden.

▲ Hetal Patel, 49, South Main. St., Portal — Bench warrant/felony.

.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Trinidy Ladora Darden, 22, Martin Luther King Drive, Glennville — Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

▲ Donyah Rayquan Hardaway, 27, Anderson Parrish, Portal — Theft by taking/felony.

▲ Matthew Williams Judd, 39, South Zetterower Ave. — Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Curtis Stephens, 33, Hoover Lane, Smoaks, SC — Theft by deception/felony.

▲ Yorlanda Levette Everett, 46, Institute St. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Mya Daziree Johnson, 19, South Gordon St. — Battery against a person 65 or older, false imprisonment, aggravated battery, theft by taking motor vehicle, abandonment, cruelty to children third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Timothy Hart Johnson, 31, Montego Way — False imprisonment, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Rickey Levon Porchea, 31, G.W. Oliver Road — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charges/felony, Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, giving false name, address, birthdate to law enforcement officer, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent.

▲ Amanda Sue Towson, 37, G.W. Oliver Road — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Rahsaan Levar Slater, 42, Maller Road — DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Virginia Madison Galt, 26, Bristol Circle, Bloomingdale — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, windshield/window/wiper requirements, possession of marijuana less than one oz.





➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Kendarius Jahien Eason, 21, Roundtree St. — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charges/felony.





INCIDENTS

▲ BROOKLET SOUTH DRIVE — A traffic stop was made on a black Chrysler 300 for failure to stop for bus loading or unloading. The driver was issued a citation.

▲ MUD ROAD/CASH ROAD — A traffic stop was conducted on two speeding BMWs. One driver was issued a citation of driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone and for a non-working speedometer. The other driver was issued a citation for driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone.

▲ MAGNOLIA WAY/HARVILLE ROAD — A traffic stop was conducted on three motorcycles on the Georgia Southern University campus while investigating complaints of illegal street racing in the area. Two drivers were issued citations for having no proof of insurance.

▲ PINEMOUNT BLVD. — In reference to a fight between two roommates, interviews with all involved parties resulted in the individuals being separated and a promise not to fight anymore.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Feb. 20–26)

▲ Rural county intake — Four adult dogs and six puppies; two adult cats and four kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs.

▲ Adopted — Three adult dogs; five adult cats.

▲ Rescued — One kitten.

▲ Reclaimed — One adult dog; one adult cat.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — One adult cat (Severe medical).

▲ Fees collected — $445.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Feb. 21–27)

▲ Portal — Seven medical response calls; one woods fire; one caution call; one brush fire.

▲ Register — Eight medical response calls; one fire alarms six brush fire calls; six rescue calls; one medical call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Nevils — Six medical response calls; one brush fire; one vehicle fire.

▲ Bay — Six medical response calls; one rescue call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Stilson — Five medical response calls.

▲ Brooklet — 22 medical response calls; one rescue call; four brush fires; four vehicle fires.

▲ Leefield — Four medical response calls; one brush fire; one vehicle fire.

▲ Clito — Two medical response calls; one woods fire.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Four calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 14 calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Eight calls Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 33 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident and two medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 45 calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Department of transportation — One call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Wednesday.

▲ Fulton County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Other agencies — Two calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy