Police report, 3/3/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Morgan Rochelle Parrish, 21, Honey Dew Lane, Brooklet – Criminal trespass - family violence.

▲ Dwayne Steven Watznauer, 40, Deer Run Lane – Battery family violence first offense.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dudley LaShawn Drummer, 51, West Inman St. – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle

▲ Destiny Udmejohn Ettang, 23, Rucker Lane – DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Christopher Ray James, 41, Terrell Drive – Hit and run - duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor, following too closely.

▲ Lavelto Marikee Morgan, 39, Cedar Creek Road, Claxton – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.

▲ Jahcques Eric Rich, 18, South Mulberry St. – Kidnapping.

▲ Omar Octavious Thomas, 24, Johnson St. – Loitering or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ WESTBROOKE DRIVE – Complainant said when she arrived home, she noticed the front door cracked and pry marks on the frame and the door. She said they looked around the residence and determined nothing was taken. Complainant said she has no idea who would do this.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Complainant said a customer came into his store placed items on the counter but did not have the money to pay for the items. He said customer was disorderly and left. Complainant said the same customer then returned and put more items on the counter, but still was unable to pay for them. He said the customer then refused to leave. Complainant said the customer has been in the store before, but was acting abnormally that day. Deputy asked the customer to leave the store and she complied. She was served a criminal trespass warning.

▲ SHUMAN ROAD – Complainant said her juvenile child had been acting up all day. She said the girl kept bringing dirt inside the house and mixing it with water to make mud. Complainant sad juvenile also took TVs off the wall and knocked the security cameras off track. Juvenile said she was not allowed to do anything, so she was bored and did the stuff mentioned. Deputy told complainant there was nothing he could do but would file a report of the incident.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST/MUD ROAD – In response to a complaint about two people passed out in a white van parked at a church cemetery. Upon investigation, the occupants of the vehicle were found with a white powdery substance. Both were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said she came to the location to dispute the last paycheck she received. She said she makes $9 per hour for working at the location. She said her last paycheck did not reflect the hours she actually worked and wanted a new check made to reflect the right hours. She said contacted the owner to explain the situation, but he would not pay her. She said she was very respectful when asking for the correction on the paycheck, but the owner yelled and using offensive language towards her. In speaking with the owner, he said he was unable to correct the paycheck at this time due to him having to get with his accountant. But he said he would make a check for the additional 12.5 hours she worked and mail it to her residence next week.

▲ RIGGS CIRCLE – Responding to complaints of an unknown man yelling and cursing and attempting to enter a residence, deputies said the man appeared to be in a drug induced episode. The man continued yelling and cursing while deputies tried to speak with him and became aggressive, as well. After being detained, he was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

▲ ANDERSON CEMETERY ROAD/HIGHWAY 67 – A traffic stop was made on a 2012 Nissan Altima. When the driver was informed he was stopped for going 83 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone, he said he had just had some repairs done on his vehicle and he was driving fast to see if his vehicle still made a “funny” noise. He was issued a citation for speeding.

A traffic stop was made on a 2017 Dodge Charger that was clocked at 100 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone. The driver said he knew he was speeding, but he didn’t know how fast he was going. He was issued a citation for speeding.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – Two calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department – One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Monday

▲ Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – Three accident calls, one coroner call and 36 medical calls Monday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One accident call and two medical calls Monday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – One accident call and 10 medical calls Monday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 48 calls Monday.

▲ Air Transport – One call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Correction Institute – Two calls Monday.

▲ Other counties or agencies – Four calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy