Police report, 3/31/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Stacy Lorraina Williams-Turner, 48, Langston Chapel Road – Simple battery - family violence.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

BOWEN ROAD – Complainant said a criminal trespass had occurred but there were no signs of forced entry and nothing was found missing. During an interview with the next-door neighbor, he said he and his wife witnessed a black box-shaped vehicle sitting in front of the complainant’s house. The witness said he saw a women go in and out of the house twice carrying what looked like a box of items. The vehicle in question was located down the street and after speaking with a woman at the residence, she admitted she went inside the house. She was arrested for criminal trespass.

MELROSE POND ROAD – Complainant said tenants who had been living at her house while she resided in Tennessee, moved out without letting her know. She said upon returning from Tennessee to inspect the residence, she noticed several items missing, including tools, a lawnmower, firearms, exercise equipment and other items. The case remains active while the tenants in question are located.

J.U. WILLIAMS LANE – Complainant said several juveniles from a nearby property drove by her house on four-wheelers and gave her the finger. She said she went to the neighbor’s house and the husband cursed at her and told her he would “beat her a--” if she didn’t leave. He also threatened to shoot her dog if it came on his property. In interviewing the wife of the neighbor, she said her children did give the complainant the finger, but denied that her husband threatened the complainant. She said the complainant’s dog would come over to their property and get in their chicken coop. Interviews with two nearby neighbors confirmed there was an argument, but they could not hear what it was about.

POPE ROAD – The complainant said she is being harassed by her ex-boyfriend. She said that since their relationship ended, he has been following her around in his vehicle. She said she told him to stop following her and calling her, but he refuses and uses different phone numbers to conceal his identify. Earlier that day, the complainant and a friend came outside of their residence and noticed that the ex-boyfriend was on their property. They said they secured themselves inside the residence and called for law enforcement. Deputies were not able to make contact with the man due to him leaving the scene prior to their arrival.

JOSH SMITH ROAD – Upon arriving at a residence in reference to gunshots possibly coming from that location and in the process of investigating, the deputy located a number of stolen road signs in plain view inside the garage and in the back yard. The offender was located and arrested. The road signs were recovered. The offender was transported to the Bulloch County Jail for booking.

U.S. 301 SOUTH – Deputy observed a white Mustang almost run over three people while coming out of a store. The Mustang continued on 301 heading to Statesboro and deputy caught up with him at Hendrix Circle, where deputy observed driver strike a telephone pole. Driver was detained and a warrant on him from outside Statesboro was discovered. He also was charged with reckless driving.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – One fire call, one first responder call, one rescue call and 19 medical calls Monday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One medical call Monday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 42 calls Monday.

Bulloch County animal Services – Two calls Monday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Monday.

Georgia Power – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday

Other counties or agencies – Three calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy