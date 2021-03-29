Police report, 3/30/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Trina Lynn Howell, 44, Bowen Road, Twin City — Criminal trespass.

▲ Ashley Nichole Jackson, 32, Ben Grady Collins Road, Portal — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ James Jackson McCart, 20, Josh Smith Road — Theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

▲ Brian Christian Morgan, 22, Oak Leaf Circle, Ellabell — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Tarahn Jaqueer Tyreek Pointer, 17, Riggs Circle — Financial transaction card fraud.

▲ Jonathan Andrew Ranew, 25, Hawks Court — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ De’onta Keyman Trowel-Mosteller, 24, Tremble Lane — Criminal trespass damage to property family violence, reckless driving. ➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Mike Joseph Bucceloato, 20, Lanier Drive — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Johnny Lee Conner, 19, Bermuda Run — Simple battery/family violence, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Walter Rayshaun Davis, 32, North College St. — Simple battery/family violence, battery/family violence first offense, two charges cruelty to children third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Raquele Lamon, 35, Mikell St. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Courtney Raynard Spann, 29, Oakwood Drive — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, four charges possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, aggravated assault.

▲ Nathaniel Tolbert, 49, Ramble Road — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Justin Aaron White, 20, Woods Hole Circle — DUI less safe alcohol.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Jason Reed Fitzpatrick, 23, Marvin Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol, one way roadway or rotary traffic.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Trevor Scott Kasten, 21, Redbanks Hiawace, Young Harris — Operator of moped must have helmet, DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — four calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Friday, 18 calls Saturday and 26 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Friday, two calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, four calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — three calls Friday, one call Saturday and five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Friday and two calls Saturday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Friday, 27 calls Saturday and 34 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — six calls Saturday and eight calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, two calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Friday, one call Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) — one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one first-responder call and 23 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one first-responder call and 25 medical calls Saturday; one fire call, one first-responder call and 26 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — six medical calls Friday; one fire call and eight medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — five medical calls Friday; one accident call and eight medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 51 calls Friday, 64 calls Saturday and 46 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — one call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — three calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Sunday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — seven calls Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle