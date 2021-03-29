Police report, 3/30/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Trina Lynn Howell, 44, Bowen Road, Twin City — Criminal trespass.
▲ Ashley Nichole Jackson, 32, Ben Grady Collins Road, Portal — Simple battery/family violence.
▲ James Jackson McCart, 20, Josh Smith Road — Theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.
▲ Brian Christian Morgan, 22, Oak Leaf Circle, Ellabell — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Tarahn Jaqueer Tyreek Pointer, 17, Riggs Circle — Financial transaction card fraud.
▲ Jonathan Andrew Ranew, 25, Hawks Court — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
▲ De’onta Keyman Trowel-Mosteller, 24, Tremble Lane — Criminal trespass damage to property family violence, reckless driving. ➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Mike Joseph Bucceloato, 20, Lanier Drive — Battery/family violence first offense.
▲ Johnny Lee Conner, 19, Bermuda Run — Simple battery/family violence, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
▲ Walter Rayshaun Davis, 32, North College St. — Simple battery/family violence, battery/family violence first offense, two charges cruelty to children third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.
▲ Raquele Lamon, 35, Mikell St. — Criminal trespass.
▲ Courtney Raynard Spann, 29, Oakwood Drive — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, four charges possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, aggravated assault.
▲ Nathaniel Tolbert, 49, Ramble Road — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Justin Aaron White, 20, Woods Hole Circle — DUI less safe alcohol.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police
▲ Jason Reed Fitzpatrick, 23, Marvin Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol, one way roadway or rotary traffic.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Trevor Scott Kasten, 21, Redbanks Hiawace, Young Harris — Operator of moped must have helmet, DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — four calls Saturday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Friday, 18 calls Saturday and 26 calls Sunday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Friday, two calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, four calls Saturday and one call Sunday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — three calls Friday, one call Saturday and five calls Sunday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday and one call Sunday.
▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Friday and two calls Saturday.
▲ Portal Police Department — one call Sunday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Friday, 27 calls Saturday and 34 calls Sunday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — six calls Saturday and eight calls Sunday.
▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Saturday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, two calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Friday, one call Saturday and four calls Sunday.
▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) — one call Sunday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — one first-responder call and 23 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one first-responder call and 25 medical calls Saturday; one fire call, one first-responder call and 26 medical calls Sunday.
▲ Candler County EMS — six medical calls Friday; one fire call and eight medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.
▲ Evans County EMS — five medical calls Friday; one accident call and eight medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.
➤ Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 51 calls Friday, 64 calls Saturday and 46 calls Sunday.
▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — one call Saturday.
▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Saturday and one call Sunday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls Sunday.
▲ Screven County 911 — three calls Saturday and one call Sunday.
▲ Georgia Power — one call Sunday.
▲ Other counties or agencies — seven calls Friday.
— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle