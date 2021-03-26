Police report, 3/27/21

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Jimmy Wayne Taylor, 50, Fox Run Circle, Blackshear — Impersonating a public officer or employer.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jaqueline Pamela Beander, 37, Manheim St., Philadelphia, Pa. — Aggravated assault.

▲ Douglas Rhyon House, Southern Pines — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, violation of license restrictions, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign.

▲ Robert James Littleton, 43, Hubert Church Road, Brooklet — Violation of family violence order.

▲ Cole Hubert Hubert Snellgrove, 22, Curl Drive, East Dublin — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Aubree Nichole Strickland, 19, Poole Road, Ludiwici — DUI under the age of 21.





➤ Georgia Southern Police

▲ Paul Canton Faber, 24, Nassau Drive — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, lighted headlights/other lights required.

▲ Jack Dee Neely, 43, Paradise Trail, Guyton — DUI refusal, reckless driving.

▲ Miles David Wilkins, 20, Meadowmeade Lane, Lawrenceville — Failure to maintain lane, possess, display use identification of another without consent first offense, DUI under the age of 21.





INCIDENTS

▲ SOUTHERN COMFORT — Complainant said she finished a customer's hair and the customer requested a product. The complainant said she left the room to get the product and gave it to the customer. When the customer left, she said she noticed a large amount of cash — $1,500 — was missing from her wallet. She said she called the customer, who returned and gave her $100. The customer said she did not take the money. Complainant said the last time she saw the money was before the customer came to her house and that the customer and her children were the only people in the house. Customer said she did not take the money out of the complainant's wallet and returned to pay for her hair appointment and the product. Complainant said she did not witness customer take the money.

▲ DAPHNEY LANE — Complainant said her boyfriend's son called her and asked if he had any mail at the residence. She said she told him he did, but no one was home now to give it to him. She said a short time later she received a call from her brother-in-law that he was told her boyfriend's son had kicked in her front door and taken his mail. She said when she returned home, her door frame was damaged and the mail was gone. She said she did not witness him breaking the door.

▲ CHELSEA CIRCLE — Complainant said a woman has been constantly messaging her about an ex-boyfriend. She showed a printout of all the messages and said some included vulgar messages. Complainant was advised to block the caller on her phone and all social media sites.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Complainant said a man would not stop calling his wife. He said he picked up a call and told the caller to meet him at a location to fight. He said when he showed up for the fight, the caller brought other men with him. He said he left the scene and the man followed him home. Complainant said he went next door to a friend's house and when the friend went outside the man left. Attempts to reach the caller were unsuccessful and complainant was advised to block calls from the man on his wife's phone.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 12 calls Wednesday; 21 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — Eight calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — Five calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Thursday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Wednesday; 35 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Evans — One call Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Candler — One call Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 26 medical calls Wednesday; 18 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and three medical calls Wednesday; eight accident calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One first responder call and two medical calls Wednesday; one accident call, two first responder calls and seven medical calls Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 58 calls Wednesday; 52 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Other calls — Two calls Wednesday; eight calls Thursday





— compiled by Jim Healy