Police report, 3/25/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Richard Perry Cannon, 65, Lem Lanier Road, Pembroke — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Willie Brenard Farley, 42, Pamela Way — Obstruction of law enforcement officer/ misdemeanor.

▲ Britany Nicole Gibson, 32, South Edgewood Drive — Two charges armed robbery, three charges party to a crime /kidnapping, two charges party to a crime/armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, wearing a mask, hood, or device which conceals identity of wearer.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Bobbie Cooper, 61, Chelsea Circle — Obstruction of law enforcement officer/ misdemeanor, affray.

▲ Bobby Joe Cummings, 62, Oregon Road, Green Pond, S.C. — Affray.

▲ Barbara Ann Hawkins, 53, South College St. — Simple assault, simple assault/family violence.

▲ Herbert Nathaniel Johnson, 32, Miller St. Extension — Theft by receiving stolen property felony, two charges sale of cocaine, two charges purchase, possession, manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Christopher Daniel Bowen, 41, Darby Circle, Vidalia — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Justin Arthur Geter, 24, Statesboro Place Circle — Criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ Desmon Mishawn Jackson, 20, White Circle SW, Snellville — Party to a crime/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

▲ Courtenay Brianna Smith, 26, Lanier Drive — Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia Southern Police

▲ Craig Henry Padera, 30, Cypress Court, Alpharetta — DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jamie Scott Neal, 41, Rountree St., Metter — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Michael Brian Russell, 45, Wisteria Circle, Waverly Hall — DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, following too closely, failure to maintain lane.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ KENSINGTON CIRCLE — Complainant relayed several incidents of possible identity theft and fraud. First she received a text with an unemployment claim verification code she never requested. She said she contacted the unemployment office and notified them of the fraudulent text. She said she also received three separate phone from three different banking institutions about online applications for bank and credit cards. Complainant also received an unemployment determination letter from the Georgia Department of Labor stating that her benefit term started, which she never applied for.

▲ CARPENTER’S LANE — Complainant said she received a letter from PayPal with her address and a different person’s name. She said she has lived at her current address for 30 years. She said she checked her PayPal account and did not see any unusual activity. She was advised to contact PayPal and return the letter to sender.

▲ RIDESHARE PARKING HIGHWAY 67 — Complainant said she met her ex-husband to allow him to pick up their children. She said that she had been arguing all day over the phone and via text with him prior to dropping off the children. She said he made vulgar statements to her and slammed her door. Then he tried to block her from getting out of the parking lot. After she finally was able to drive away, she said he attempted to race her down Highway 67.

▲ CRABAPPLE COURT — Complainant said an unknown person had used her debit card to make three transactions at a Walmart in Lawrenceville for a total of approximately $147. She said she has possession of her card and called the bank and cancelled the card. She said she contacted the Walmart in Lawrenceville and was given a name and partial address in Lawrenceville.

▲ STARLING ROAD — Complainant said she left several items outside her residence beside a camper in her backyard. She said due to an argument, she left the residence that night with the items still outside. She said some family members recently moved in and she said items had been going missing, ranging from dishes to a deep fryer and air fryer. She said she did not know who was taking the items.

▲ CHARLIE LANE — Complainant said he found a 2019 Ford F150 Lariat for sale on the Internet for $20,000. He said he sent a text message to the number on the listing saying he wished to purchase the vehicle. A woman said the vehicle belonged to her son who had recently died of COVID. She said she was selling it for a low price because she wanted to get rid of it quickly because it was too painful to look at. He was advised to wire transfer $20,000 to a bank in Newport News, Virginia. He transferred the money and was given a tracking number for vehicle delivery that advised his vehicle would be delivered on March 22 where he would sign all the necessary paperwork need to transfer the vehicle. When the vehicle did not arrive, he tried to contact the seller again with no reply. A search for the name and address the woman gave the complainant came back with nothing.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Monday; 14 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Nine calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Monday; four Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Monday; 29 calls Tuesday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — One first-responder call and 34 medical calls Monday; one coroner call and 27 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — Three medical calls Monday; five medical calls Tuesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — Five medical calls Monday; one first-responder and seven medical calls Tuesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 36 calls Monday; 49 calls Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Tuesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Tuesday

▲ Other counties or agencies — Seven calls Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy