Police report, 3/23/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Matthew Ryan Connelly, 26, US Highway 302 South — Disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Tamee Danielle Davis, 21, Pohl Place, Fort Bragg, N.C. — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.

▲ Ruben Antonio Laboysantiago, 31, Standridge Road, Anderson, SC — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Michael William Sutton, 45, Floyd Clark Road — Loitering or prowling, criminal attempt to commit a felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jalen Trynell Anders, 23, Glen Ridge Drive, Atlanta — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, Driving with license suspended or revoked /misdemeanor.

▲ Wendy Marie Anderson, 39, Middleground Road — Two charges deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499/misdemeanor.

▲ Ashley Norne Baird, Hickory Point, Buckhead — Theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, drugs not in original container /misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Christina Huynh, 27, University Place — Possession of marijuana less than 1oz., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Ronnie Lamonte Johnson, 23, Savannah Highway, Newington — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Randy Dante Lee, 41, Morris St. — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Bridget Amanda Massey, 38, Egret Place — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1oz.

▲ Lee Albert Messerman, 45, Lanier Drive — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ John Paulson, 21, Blomingdale Road, Bloomingdale — Criminal trespass, wanted person.

▲ Jahquan Martel Waiters, 24, US Highway 80 — Too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.

▲ Jatavier Leonardo Wilkerson, 19, Guinevere Court — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana,

▲ Lasharett Genet Wilkerson, 38, Guinevere Court — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Keith Evan Williford, 24, Loop Road, Vidalia — Possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

▲ Ahmad Rashad Wilson, 35, South Foss St. — Possession of knife or firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Malcolm Trai-Shawn Cooper, 25, South Main St. — Too fast for conditions, DUI concentration is .08G after three hours, hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, following too closely.

▲ Robert Jacob Hendrix, 23, Brooks Hendrix Road — Possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Larry Steven Parrish, 35, Dry Branch Village — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Amir Jinan Tatem, 21, South Main St. — Driver to exercise due care, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.

▲ Rafael Ventura, 32, Montego Lane, Claxton — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Matthew Trent Sands, 49, Old Leefield Road, Brooklet — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal damage to property/first degree.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —26 calls Saturday and 12 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Saturday and 36 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Saturday and one call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) — One call Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Candler) — One call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — One accident call and 18 medical calls Saturday; one firs responder call and 34 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Saturday; and 12 medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — Three medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and eight medical calls Saturday; two first-responder calls and three medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 36 calls Saturday and 35 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Sunday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Four calls Saturday and eight calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



