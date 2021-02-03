Police report, 3/2/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Russell David Damron, 40, Buie Driggers Road, Brooklet — Aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Nathan Zane Durrence, 25, Suncrest Drive, Portal — Possession of cocaine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Stephen Jack Emanuel, 43, Sweet Gum Circle, Springfield — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Kimberly Jean Gonzalez, 23, Stephens Little Road, Register — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ David Lane Martin, 39, Akins Circle Extension, Brooklet — Criminal trespass.

▲ Steven Corey Prantalos, 33, South Wynn Road — Two charges simple battery/family violence, disorderly conduct.

▲ Mollie Ann Saxon, 41, Slim Ray Road, Glennville — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of license plate with intent to conceal.

▲ Jeffrey Andrew Thompson, 31, Harville Road — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Garrett Lee Tillman, 20, Burnseed Road, Pembroke — DUI less safe alcohol, criminal trespass.

▲ Stephen Michael Turner, 25, Bell Road, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Timothy Jadon Williams, 33, Riggs Circle — Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jeffrey Marcel Anderson, 31, Lanier Drive — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., failure to stop at a stop sign.

▲ Kenaz Joshua Brewton, 19, Roberts St., Savannah — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Purvis Reshawn Byrd, 45, Cecil Martin Road, Pembroke — Expired registration, driving while license revoked or suspended/misdemeanor.

▲ Chane Lacoi Camak, 29, Brett Drive, Hinesville — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Keelan Jeremiah Crosby, 22, Erby Lane, Baxley — Affray, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Cherish Jadia Daniels, 19, Champion St., Savannah — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Michael Lawrence Davis, 24, Brannen Farm Road West — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, improper left or right turn, failure to maintain lane, headlight requirements.

▲ Conte Ibe Johnson, Arcadian St., Savannah — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving a false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Sherry Lee Lester, 59, Falcon Lane — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, hit and run/duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ Terry McNair, 59, Sleepy Hollow Road, Marshallville — DUI less safe alcohol, fail to yield at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Jada Daneece Pollett, 20, Lanier Drive — Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age; obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Michael Pierceson Richard, 21, Fox Trace, Rincon — Affray, public drunkenness.

▲ Khaleed Jerome Stapleton, 21, Amanda Ave, Guyton — Affray, public drunkenness.

▲ William Grayson Ward, 21, Shadowbrook Drive, Springfield — Affray, public drunkenness.

▲ Samari Keshawn Westbrook, 20, Statesboro Place Circle — Affray, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Travis Wilkerson, 23, Lanier Drive — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, reckless driving.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jesus Velasco Cruz, 23, Grady Johnson Road — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Gregory Tyler Grooms, 29, Railroad St. Extension, Portal — Laying drag, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Bay Evelyn Holton, 19, Georgia Highway 97, Camilla — Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Briana Shanece Ward, 23, Lanier Drive — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern Police

▲ Michael Roy Montalvo, 23, John Paul Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Friday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Friday, 16 calls Saturday and 25 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday, eight calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday, one call Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday, four calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday, one call Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Four calls Friday, one call Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday, three calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Friday, 37 calls Saturday and 28 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Seven calls Friday, four calls Saturday and 12 calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Friday and two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Seven calls Friday, five calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) — One call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — Two first-responder calls and 29 medical calls Friday; 27 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, two first-responder call and 24 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — Five medical calls Friday; 1 medical calls Saturday; two first-responder calls and six medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — One first-responder call and four medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; one fire call and five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 51 calls Friday, 64 calls Saturday and 48 calls Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Air Transport — Two calls Sunday.

▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching — One call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Other — Five calls Friday, seven calls Saturday.





— compiled by Jim Healy