Police report, 3/20/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jenny Lynn Bowers, 34, Longleaf Road, Sylvania — Possession of heroin.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tyrune Tayshun Kelsey, 19, Holmes Cannery Road, Tennille — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Robert Leon Fleming, 25, Pine St. — Possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor,

▲ Davius Shaquell Holly, 29, Denmark St. — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Jaquan Arkeem Lee, 22, Treat Ave., Savannah — Driving while license suspended or revoked misdemeanor, brake lights/signal device requirements, tag lights required.





➤ Georgia Southern Police

▲ Dylan Tyler Slayton, 20, West Parrish St. — No insurance, expired registration.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Quache Ramon Williams, 30, Lanier Drive — Passing in a no passing zone, expired registration, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., driving while license expired or revoked/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

▲ STARLING ROAD — Complainant said her separated husband will not stop contacting her about her stimulus money. She said he keeps contacting her because she received her stimulus money and he is trying to get some of it from her. Complainant said the stimulus money is separate from his and that he will receive his own. She said he also keeps contacting her to pay her to send their child to New Jersey to be with him.

▲ OLD STAGECOACH ROAD — Complainant said her live-in boyfriend of the past year voluntarily moved out after an argument. She said he received his stimulus check and gave her $200 to pay for the water bill. Complainant said ex-boyfriend has texted her every day and come by her home every day since asking for the $200 back. She said she was very concerned because he had just purchased a firearm. Ex-boyfriend said she stole the money from him, but he had not filed police report. He was served with criminal trespass.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — three calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — eight calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Wednesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — seven calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — seven calls Wednesday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — four accident calls, one coroner call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — five medical calls Wednesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — seven medical calls Wednesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — one call Wednesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy