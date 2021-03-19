Police report, 3/19/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jenny Lynn Bowers, 34, Longleaf Road, Sylvania – Possession of heroin.

Statesboro Police Department

Tyrune Tayshun Kelsey, 19, Holmes Cannery Road, Tennille – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

INCIDENT

STARLING ROAD – Complainant said her separated husband will not stop contacting her about her stimulus money. She said he keeps contacting her because she received her stimulus money and he is trying to get some of it from her. Complainant said the stimulus money is separate from his and that he will receive his own. She said he also keeps contacting her to pay her to send their child to New Jersey to be with him.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – two calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – eight calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – seven calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – seven calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – four accident calls, one coroner call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – five medical calls Wednesday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Wednesday.

Air Evac – one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – one call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – one call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – one call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – one call Wednesday.

Compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle