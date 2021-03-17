Police report, 3/17/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Statesboro Police Department

Kierra Nichole Cox, 29, Morris Street – Battery against a person 65 or older.

Demetrice Jonte Freeman, 23, Savannah Highway, Sylvania – Obstruction of law enforcement officer - misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

WINDING WAY – Complainant said her roommate was spray painting the rims on her own vehicle in the morning when they had an argument. She said she went bank in the house and when she returned, the tail lights of her vehicle were painted over with black spray paint. No one on site witnessed the roommate actually spray paint the tail lights. Complainant was advised of filing a complaint in magistrate court.

WOOD DUCK LANE – Complainant said an unknown vehicle drove down his private driveway and stopped. He said he came outside and shined a spotlight on the vehicle. Complainant said he went inside and retrieved a .22 pistol. As the vehicle began driving away, the driver yelled a curse at him and the complainant said he fired a shot into the ground. Deputy then went to the house of the driver and she said she was lost and turned down the road to check where her daughter was. She said she received directions and she yelled the curse as she was pulling out.

PLEASANT HILL CHURCH ROAD – Complainant said someone had damaged her son’s grave stone in the church cemetery. In looking at photos of the damage, it appears someone backed into the headstone and knocked it over. Complainant said she was able to reset the stone, but it needed to be resealed in place.

CAMBRIDGE ROAD – Complainant said he went to his truck on Feb. 25 and noticed things moved around in his truck parked outside his residence, but he thought his mother had gone through the truck looking for something. He said it wasn’t until March 13 that he realized his shotgun was missing as he was getting ready for turkey season. He said the shotgun was a Christmas gift from his grandfather. He said he always locks his doors and he did not know who would take the gun.

AARON STATION ROAD – Complainant said keeps her tools for her lawn service business in an unlocked “handy house” behind her house on her property. She said a Shindaiwa Model T235 long hedge trimmer was stolen from the house. She said she went back to the house where it was last used and it was not there. She filed a report for stolen goods and said she would lock the handy house from now on.

BROOMSTRAW TRACE – Complainant said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend has been harassing him with texts and calls. He said he saw an inappropriate text to his girlfriend on her phone and told the ex-boyfriend to contact him directly. Complainant said he has called him constantly and threatened to knock his teeth out.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 179 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – One accident call and 32 medical calls Monday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – One first responder and three medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 43 calls Monday.

Air Transport – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Five calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Monday.

Other counties or agencies – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy