Police report, 3/16/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Shaliek Jiykem Adams, 27, Randall St., Sylvania — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Christopher Noel Herrington, 51, Mossberg Circle — Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

▲ Jacob Lee Hoskins, 32, Highway 80 East — Theft by deception/misdemeanor, theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

▲ Berry James Stephens, 49, Lanier Road, Pembroke — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Delaine Lajuan Stephens, 44, Lanier Road, Pembroke — Battery/family violence/first offense, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Senaka Antwan Anderson, 43, Tealman St. — DUI/concentration is .08G three hours or more.

▲ Bryan Andrew Cannon, 21, Mill Road, Sylvania — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ John David Drummer, 30, Statesboro Place Circle — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., loitering or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Auhonda Sincre Harris, 24, Packinghouse Road — Identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info/felony.

▲ Zane Dance de Arakal Heck, 21, Joe Oglesby Road, Portal — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, improper stopping on roadway.

▲ Keno Demond Holt, 38, Reed St. — Battery - family violence/second or subsequent offense, cruelty to children third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

▲ Oscar Modesto Diaz, 29, Mudd Road — DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Vernard A. Parker, 53, Valley Road — Battery/family violence/first offense.

▲ Arnell Porter, 33, Montego Lane, Claxton — Battery/family violence - first offense, two charges cruelty to children third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, criminal trespass family violence, obstructing or hindering making an emergency phone call.

▲ Daniel Lee Rocco, 36, University Place — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Christopher Alexander Atkinson, 31, Barrister Circle, Guyton — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to yield when entering roadway.

▲ Shemar Moses Esson, 22, Rolling View Way, Dacula — SUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Chalante Lashay Reddick, 30, Baldwin St. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Christian James Thrift, 22, Triton Ives Drive, Auburn — DUI less safe alcohol, driving on wrong side of roadway, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia Southern Police Department

▲ Antonio Martinez Basilio, 42, Highway 301 South — Failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Walter Scott Brannen, 47, — Failure to notify owner upon striking unattended vehicle.

▲ Daniel Lee Butler, 64, — Headlight requirements, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.

▲ Jamie Ray Eades, 41, Wagonwheel Road, Richmond, Ky. — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday, 20 calls Saturday and 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday, four calls Saturday and eight call Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday, three calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday, six calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Friday, three calls Saturday and six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Friday, two calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 15 calls Friday, 35 calls Saturday and 31 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Friday, 22 calls Saturday and 11 calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday, seven calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday and five calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) — One call Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Candler) — One call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — Two accident calls and 13 medical calls Friday; three first-responder calls and 27 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, two coroner calls and 32 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — Three medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one first-responder call and four medical calls Saturday; and 12 medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — Three medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and eight medical calls Saturday; two first-responder calls and two medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 24 calls Friday, 60 calls Saturday and 44 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — One call Friday and three calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 — Two calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Three calls Friday, one call Saturday and three calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy