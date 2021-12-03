Police report, 3/12/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Cullen Heath Gay, Lloyd St., Reidsville – Simple battery.

Zachary Peter Klaassen, 37, Harville Road – Simple battery.

Victor Talmadge Morgan, 33, Stanford Drive – Burglary second degree, possession of tools for commission of a crime.

Rebekah Ann Schaffhauser, 29, Highway 80 West, Portal – Cruelty to children first degree - deprivation of sustenance.

Statesboro Police Department

Joni Lynne Hendrix, 26, Breadsville Road, Sylvania – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Deadrea Shantea Scott, 22, Rifle Road, Sylvania – Simple battery - family violence.

Incidents

SHEARHOUSE LANDING – Complainant said sometime after July 2020, a firearm was either stolen or misplaced at his home. He said in December 2020, his home was flooded that required repairs, renovations and getting new furniture. He said there were workers and delivery people in and out of his house and it’s possible someone took it then. He also said that in the chaos of the remodel, he may have misplaced it. The firearm was entered into the database as lost/mislaid.

ZELL MILLER PARKWAY – Complainant said while he was a work, someone cut his tire with a knife. He said the tire was worth about $110. In speaking with the night shift manager at the plant, he said he would contact the home office to see if there was any video of the incident. In a similar incident at the same plant, another employee found someone had cut her right front tire with a knife. The shift manager said he would ask about video for this case, as well.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 12 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Forestry – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, two fire calls and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One medical call Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 49 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy