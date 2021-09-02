Police report, 2/9/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Antonio Derell Mikell, 39, Hope Baptist Church Road — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Brian Keith Ragsdale, 55, W.C. Hodges Road — Criminal trespass/family violence, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Alex Lawrence Smith, 24, Ogeechee Road, Savannah — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug-related objects.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ David Wilkerson, 39, Georgia Ave. — Cruelty to children/first degree/maliciously causing excessive pain, battery/family violence/first offense, criminal trespass/damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Jonathan Shane Owens, 32, Bream Road — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Tiffany Joyce Mastin, 33, McCall Road, Springfield — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Jaylen Akeen Mercer, 18, Scotch Pine Ave. — Public drunkenness; furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Byron Jamal Brown, 31, Hodges St., Metter — No license on person, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol/concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

▲ James Malcolm Frederick, 21, Chandler Road — DUI/less safe/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI/child endangerment/misdemeanor.

▲ Dimas Joel Guillen, 17, Spell Drive — DUI/less safe/alcohol, underage possession of alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Salvador Guillen, 20, Spell Drive, Pembroke — Underage possession of alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Brian David Rawls, 46, Vista Circle — Expired driver's license, driving under the influence of alcohol/concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to stop at stop sign.





➤ Georgia Southern Police

▲ Paul Douglas Reed, 17, Elders Drive, Augusta — Three charges criminal trespass, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Joseph Michael Kilcup, 18, Highway 17931 — Four charges criminal trespass, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Isaiah Thomas Dorsey, 18, Pleasant Point Road — Three charges criminal trespass, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Incidents will be reported in Thursday edition.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 17 calls Friday, 16 calls Saturday and eight calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — three calls Friday, one call Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Friday, three calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — eight calls Friday, five calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — six calls Friday, two calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Friday, one call Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Friday, 24 calls Saturday and 29 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — six calls Friday, two calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday, one call Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — thee calls Friday and three calls Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — two accident calls, one fire call, one first-responder call and 18 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 20 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 20 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — three medical calls Friday; six medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — two medical calls Friday; one accident call and five medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 63 calls Friday, 55 calls Saturday and 43 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — three calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle