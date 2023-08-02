Police report, 2/8/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jessica Brooke Douglas, 32, Mincey Road, Brooklet — Criminal damage to property second degree, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Christopher Lee Lann, 48, Highway 301 North — Possession of methamphetamine, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent.

▲ Kyle Phillip Nunnery, 25, Claxton Chicken Road — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Timothy Patrick Roden, 47, Highway 301 North — Conspiracy to commit a felony.

▲ Marquez Antwaine Veal, 32, Highway 301 North — Conspiracy to commit a felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Christopher Malique Bryant, 23, Quartz Court, Metter — Violation of family violence order.

▲ John Breckinridge Morphy, 36, Hill St. — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.





INCIDENTS

▲ KENNEDY BRIDGE ROAD/ADABELLE ROAD — Complainant said he was riding his bicycle on Kennedy Bridge Road in the Register area when a white van pulling a flat-bed trailer veered into his lane of travel, causing him to pull off to the shoulder to avoid being struck by the van. Complainant said he did not get a good description of the driver or the van. He wanted the incident documented in case he saw the van again.

▲ GOLF CLUB CIRCLE — Complainant said there was an unwanted person on his property. He requested the person be served a criminal trespass.

▲ TAVERN LANE — Complainant said he went to a tax service in Statesboro to file his taxes. The service told him they would be unable to file his taxes because someone using his Social Security number and personal information for the tax year 2021. The complainant said he was incarcerated in 2021. He said he will give the police report to his tax preparer who will provide the information to the IRS.

▲ GB BOWEN ROAD — Complainant said she received an automated call asking if she was trying to make a $1,000 purchase from Amazon. It requested her to press “1” for yes and “2’ for no. She said she pressed “2.” She then received a call from “Springfield, GA” and the person told her they were aware she was not trying to make a purchase and asked her to verify her name, address and date of birth. She did and then realized it was a scam. She said she reported the scam to her credit bureaus and to Amazon.

▲ ST. ANDREWS CIRCLE — Complainant said someone stole his golf clubs. The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

▲ R.L. LEE ROAD — Complainant said he is receiving harassing phone calls from his sister. He said she calls and threatens to “f--- up your wife.” He said she lives in New Jersey and has called him on multiple occasions.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — A business owner complained there was an unwanted person at her business. The subject in question was sitting on a bench in front of the business. He said he lives in a storage building next door and that is why he is in the area. The business owner requested he be served a criminal trespass warning and he was told if he came back to the area he could be arrested.

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY JAIL — An inmate said that when he crossed in front of another inmate to sit for his breakfast, the inmate threatened him that if he didn’t excuse himself next time, he would “f--- him up.” After breakfast, the other inmate told him to come to his cell and they would settle the problem. He said he went to the inmate’s cell and noticed he had gone to the shower area and came back with a mop handle. He said he heard the inmate exchange threatening words with other inmates. He said the inmate came up behind him and struck him in the head with the mop handle, causing a laceration. The inmate went to East Georgia Regional Medical Center and received six staples.

▲ GOLF CLUB CIRCLE — Complainant said sometime in the last three months, someone stole checks from his mailbox. He said someone has forged his signature on some of the checks.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — A Dodge Challenger was traveling south on Highway 301. He rapidly sped up to pass a semi-truck and continued to speed up. Falling in behind the Challenger, the Stalker Radar was activated and got a reading of 105 mph. The driver was stopped and acknowledged he was speeding. He was issued a citation for speeding 105 mph in a 55 mph zone.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Two calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 20 calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Monday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Four calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Five accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue call and 31 medical calls Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Monday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 36 calls Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Three calls Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Monday.





—compiled by Jim Healy