Police report, 2/3/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dominique Jevaughn Jernigan, 29, Pear Orchard Road, Hinesville – Possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Micholas Avery Knight, 28, Princess Lane – Theft by taking - motor vehicle, theft by taking - misdemeanor, Discharge of firearms on or near a public highway or street.

Statesboro Police Department

Joshua Maseh Skinner, 24, Donald St. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, Driving without a valid license misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Kevin Michael McIntire, 47, Kensington Woods Drive, Lutz, FL – DUI less safe alcohol - refusal.

Georgia Southern University Police

Wesley Ernest Campbell, 18, Hunters Chase, McDonough – Rape.

Brooklet Police

Douglas Perry, 38, Lanier Drive – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor, suspended registration.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

RAMBLEWOOD DRIVE – Complainant said an unknown person had used her identity to open a credit card account with Capital One Rewards. The card was then used to place an order in the amount of $200.17 at a Walmart in Green Acres, FL. Complainant said she tried to contact the Walmart store in Florida, but she could not reach anyone. She then contacted the Sheriff’s Office in Green Acres and told them about the situation. Deputy spoke with officials in the Green Acres office and a deputy in Green Acres said he would follow up with the Walmart store in person. Complainant was advised to freeze her credit and provide the credit bureaus with a copy of the incident report.

US 301 SOUTH – Complainant said she is having difficulty getting the title to a 2006 Jeep Cherokee she bought at an auto dealer in Statesboro. The owner of the auto dealer said he purchased the vehicle from an auto auction house in Savannah and he was having trouble getting the title from them. Owner said he was told he would have to do a salvage title and explained the process. Complainant was given the paperwork. Complainant was advised of the magistrate court process if they still could not register the vehicle.

WILD HOLLY RUN ASHBROOKE – Complainant said an unknown subject knocked on her back door. She said she could see through the blinds the subject walk off the back porch area. She said she became alarmed and called 911. Upon arrival, deputies checked around the house and the neighborhood for a suspicious person, but found nothing.

HIGHWAY 24/EFFINGHAM COUNTY LINE – Deputies responded to Highway 24 at the county line for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an Effingham County deputy was already on scene. The driver was sitting in her vehicle. The Effingham deputy advised that they had been looking for the accident scene, but had a hard time locating it. Deputy asked driver to sit in my patrol vehicle so she could keep warm. She declined emergency medical services several times. When a Georgia State Trooper arrived on scene, she was turned over to him so he could work the accident and speak to her.

MARIA SORRELL ROAD – Complainant said someone had removed private property signs from her privacy fence that is under construction. Complainant said she was not aware her home is in a neighborhood with a homeowners association and she has met with opposition to her putting up a privacy fence. She said she has met with the president of the association and has gone over the guidelines for the fence, and her fence is in compliance.

HIGHWAY 119 NORTH – Complainant someone had damaged four tires on a small dump trailer he keeps at his residence. Upon inspection, it appeared that someone had cut the valve stems on each of the tires. Complainant said he suspects a family member who lives behind him may be responsible. He said he and the family member have had a verbal altercation about property lines and rights.

BURKHALTER PLANTATION – Complainant said someone had rushed up to her front door, grabbed it trying to open it and then ran away. She showed a video from her security camera of a tall man in a red hooded sweatshirt exiting a vehicle, grabbing the door handle and running away. The video showed a tag that came back registered to a man living in Vidalia. The Vidalia Police Department was notified, who then went to the home of the car owner. They gave the officers the phone number of the car owner. Upon calling the number, the owner answered and said he did go to the complainant’s door. In speaking with him in person, he said someone had played the prank on him and he and a friend did the same prank. They apologized and asked if they could call the complainant and apologize. They were advised that the deputy would take care of that.

MOSSBERG CIRCLE – Complainant said he was sitting on a couch sitting next to a woman when a man came out of his room threatening him and asking why he was sitting next to his girlfriend. He said the man then struck him in the side of the head with his fist. Complainant said he grabbed the man’s shirt to keep him away. He then came to the sheriff’s office with another woman to file a complaint about the incident. There was no indication of any marks on the complainant’s face. He was asked if he had been drinking, which he said he had a few drinks. Upon going to the site of the incident, the man who allegedly punched the complainant said he pushed the complainant when he saw him sitting next to his girlfriend. He said the man pushed him back and that was the end of it.

HARVILLE ROAD – Complainant said a man came to his door and tried to open it to come inside. He said he looked through the window and asked the man why he was there. The man replied: “Just seeing what’s going on.” He asked him some more questions and then the man walked away. Some other complaints about the man had been made in the area. He was identified and deputies went to speak with him. He said he did go to the residences in the hopes to meet new neighbors.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police – Five calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – One accident call, one coroner call, two first-responder calls and 32 medical calls Monday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – Three medical calls Monday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 45 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Candle County Hospital – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy