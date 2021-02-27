Police report, 2/27/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Richard Hardin Lanier, 49, Rocky Ford Road, Garfield — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Tyler Harvey Mixon, 25, Mike Brannen Road, Register — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Stephen Michael Turner, 25, Bell Road, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kaleb Jacob Andrews, 19, Parkway Plaza, Charlotte, N.C. — Public drunkenness, furnishing, purchasing, and possess of alcoholic beverages by person under legal age.

▲ Darrion Antonio Brown, 18, President Circle — Carrying a weapon in school safety zone, school function or school license holder/felony.

▲ Jace Olexiy Davis, 23, Ivey Hollow Circle, Dawsonville — Public drunkenness.

▲ Matthew William Ferguson, 33, East Jones Ave. — Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, battery.

▲ Jaylin Thomas Hubbard, 20, Statesboro Place Circle — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects, expired registration.

▲ Detric Lamont Chance, 24, West Main St. — Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, tampering with evidence/felony, contributing to delinquency of a minor/misdemeanor.

▲ Zalia Naquashia Futch, 18, Spruce St. — Purchase, possession, manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Labeitiaizz Jawari King, 17, Melody Drive, Augusta — Theft by taking/felony.

▲ Daniel James O’Connor, 20, Robin Hood Trail — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects.

▲ Tommy Jesus Rodriguez, 21, Lanier Drive — False report of a crime.

▲ Latron Emanuel Sledge, 30, Parrish Road, Augusta — Theft by shoplifting.





➤ Georgia Southern Police

▲ Darrian Mikal Brown, 22, Rucker Lane — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Riley Alexander Sommers, 19, King Arthur Drive — Public drunkenness, furnishing, purchasing, and possess of alcoholic beverages by person under legal age, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, unlawful to possess, display, or use any false/fraudulent/altered ID (second or subsequent offense).





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jarquez Demonte Cone, 21, Old Register Road — DUI less safe drugs.

▲ Kenneth Jacob Edwards, 20, Georgia Highway 169, Glennville — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Keshawn Esman Lee, 26, Beaver Creek Road — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

▲ Ralphy Jean Lysias, 30, Nassau Drive — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Destiny Ngezem, 22, White Dove Road, McDonough — DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a license.

▲ Jamie Guidino Herrara, 26, Highway 80 East — Failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Ian Thomas Carroll, 25, Allison Lane — Obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Wednesday; 15 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Five calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police — Five calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 22 calls Wednesday; 32 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Nine calls Wednesday; 18 calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Nine calls Wednesday; eight calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — Two accident calls, one first-responder call and 20 medical calls Wednesday; one accident call, two fire calls and 24 medical calls Thursday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Wednesday; six medical calls Thursday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — Five medical calls Wednesday; three medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls Wednesday; 50 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Control — One call Wednesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Wednesday

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



