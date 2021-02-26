Police report, 2/26/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Statesboro Police Department
Kaleb Jacob Andrews, 19, Parkway Plaza, Charlotte, NC – Public drunkenness, furnishing, purchasing, and possess of alcoholic beverages by person under legal age.
Darrion Antonio Brown, 18, President Circle – Carrying a weapon in school safety zone, school function or school license holder - felony.
Jace Olexiy Davis, 23, Ivey Hollow Circle, Dawsonville – Public drunkenness.
Matthew William Ferguson, 33, East Jones Ave. – Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, battery.
Jaylin Thomas Hubbard, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, expired registration.
Georgia Southern Police
Darrian Mikal Brown, 22, Rucker Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Jarquez Demonte Cone, 21, Old Register Road – DUI less safe drugs.
Kenneth Jacob Edwards, 20, Georgia Highway 169, Glennville – DUI less safe alcohol.
Keshawn Esman Lee, 26, Beaver Creek Road – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Ralphy Jean Lysias, 30, Nassau Drive – DUI less safe alcohol.
Destiny Ngezem, 22, White Dove Road, McDonough – DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a license.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Five calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern Police – Five calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Nine calls Wednesday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Services
BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – Two accident calls, one first-responder call and 20 medical calls Wednesday.
CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Wednesday.
EVANS COUNTY EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 39 calls Wednesday.
Bulloch Animal Control – One call Wednesday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday
Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy