Police report, 2/26/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Statesboro Police Department

Kaleb Jacob Andrews, 19, Parkway Plaza, Charlotte, NC – Public drunkenness, furnishing, purchasing, and possess of alcoholic beverages by person under legal age.

Darrion Antonio Brown, 18, President Circle – Carrying a weapon in school safety zone, school function or school license holder - felony.

Jace Olexiy Davis, 23, Ivey Hollow Circle, Dawsonville – Public drunkenness.

Matthew William Ferguson, 33, East Jones Ave. – Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, battery.

Jaylin Thomas Hubbard, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, expired registration.

Georgia Southern Police

Darrian Mikal Brown, 22, Rucker Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jarquez Demonte Cone, 21, Old Register Road – DUI less safe drugs.

Kenneth Jacob Edwards, 20, Georgia Highway 169, Glennville – DUI less safe alcohol.

Keshawn Esman Lee, 26, Beaver Creek Road – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Ralphy Jean Lysias, 30, Nassau Drive – DUI less safe alcohol.

Destiny Ngezem, 22, White Dove Road, McDonough – DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a license.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – Five calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Nine calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – Two accident calls, one first-responder call and 20 medical calls Wednesday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Wednesday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Control – One call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy