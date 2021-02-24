Police report, 2/24/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Richard Bernard Frazier, 21, Sherman Ave., Savannah – Murder - party to the crime.

▲ Terry Lavon Huff, 43, Mount Pleasant Extension, Claxton – Public drunkenness.

▲ Allen Antkee Keitt, 25, Wren Lane – Three charges theft by taking - misdemeanor.

▲ Rashyah Allnasia McKoy, 20. Bermuda Run – Battery, criminal trespass.

▲ Casey Daniel Pierce, 30, Lanier Drive – Possession of marijuana less than 1 Oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ James Tolson Walker, 47, Old River Road, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BRANNEN DRIVE – Complainant said a man was contacting her and her sister, threatening to kill her. Complainant said she believes the threats are related to her giving a ride to the hospital to her sister’s boyfriend. While deputies were interviewing complainant, the man called and proceeded to issue a series of expletive-filled threats aimed at complainant. After he confirmed a death threat against her sister, a deputy took the phone and told caller who he was. Caller said he didn’t care and hung up. He then called back and was advised to come to the Sheriff’s Office. He hung up, but called back a third time and told deputy to come to Savannah and find him.

▲ BIRD LANE – Complainant said she went for a walk and upon returning home, her front door had been kicked in. She said she went inside and found no one there. Upon inspection of the door, the lock and mechanism were laying on the floor. She said she had no idea who would do this.

▲ PINEMOUNT BOULEVARD – Complainant said his juvenile son has been getting threats from a group of juvenile boys since October. Complainant said his son had just been on a Face Time call with the group and they threatened to come by and shoot up his house.

▲ ON THE POND – Complainant said her estranged husband has been harassing and stalking her. She said he had put a tracking device on her vehicle to know where she is going. A deputy found the tracking device on her car, which she said was actually a company vehicle. The deputy removed the tracking device and placed it in an evidence bag. After speaking with an investigator, deputy was advised that the tracking device need to stay on the vehicle. Complainant was asked to some to Sheriff’s Office so the device could be placed back where it was found. The deputy then contacted husband and advised about tracking device being discovered. He was served with criminal trespass papers. When complainant came to office, the deputy put the tracking device back where it was found.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Complainant said as she was going into a convenience store one of two men she noticed were parked in an older-model, dirty white van, began talking to her. He said “Hey beautiful,” Do you have a boyfriend?” Are you by yourself?” She said she ignored the man. After she came out of the store, she noticed the other man taking pictures of her car. She described him as white, wearing a grey sweater and he had a broken heart tattoo under one eye. She said she ignored him, hurried to her car and drove away. The men got in the van and drove away, too, she said.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – Three calls Monday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 10 calls Monday

▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Evans County – One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – Two accident calls, two first responder calls and 38 medical calls Monday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – Nine medical calls Monday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 50 calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Correction Institute – One call Monday.

▲ Other counties or agencies – Six calls Monday.

