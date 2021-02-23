Police report, 2/23/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Tyler Joseph Dickerson, 21, Whitaker Lane, Brooklet — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Hunter Ellis Lipham, 22, South Main St. — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, Sale of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, tampering with evidence/felony.

▲ Fernando Guererro Rodriguez, 47, Oak Lane, Pembroke — Simple assault family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ William Emerson Scott, 43, Old Poor Robin Road, Sylvania — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, improper parking, public drunkenness.

▲ Roman Alexander Tavani, 25, Nugett Trail, Gainesville — Possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Nicholas Allen Cole, 34, Hollandale Lane, Clifton Park, N.Y. — Stalking/aggravated.

▲ Cedrina Larose Cooper, 35, Haven Place — Battery.

▲ Coleman Charles Kimbell, 22, Pate Place — Driving under the influence concentration is .08G three hours or more, driving while license suspended or revoked /misdemeanor, suspended registration.

▲ Michael Christopher Kirkland, 24, Savannah Ave., Sylvania — DUI less safe alcohol, expired registration, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

▲ Casey Daniel Pierce, 30, Lanier Drive — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Ian William Scott, 20, Wilson St., Acworth — Public drunkenness, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person under legal age.

▲ Jennifer Dawn Stansbury, 41, Waters Cemetery Road — Criminal trespass.

▲ Todd Jeremiah Williams, 21, Braxton Blvd. — DUI less safe alcohol, hit-and-run duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Arlene Elizabeth Carter, 46, Railroad St., Brooklet — Improper stopping/parking in roadway, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Timothy Isaiah Powell, 20, GA Highway 377, Leesburg — DUI under 21, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person under legal age, driving without a license.

▲ Courtney Mathilde Taylor, 33, Dare Road, Yorktown, Va. — Failure to maintain lane, opening container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

▲ James Pratt Willard, 42, Oak Drive, Bloomingdale — Driving while license suspended or revoked misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, drugs not in original container.





➤ Georgia Southern Police

▲ Hampton Davis Crook, 19, Maryhill Drive, Kennesaw — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possess display, use of identification without consent, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person under legal age.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — three calls Friday and one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 14 calls Friday, 30 calls Saturday and 18 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, two calls Saturday and seven calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Friday, four calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — two calls Friday, six calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — three calls Friday, six calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — 10 calls Friday, four calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Friday, 27 calls Saturday and 33 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Friday, three calls Saturday and eight calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — five calls Friday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday and seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) — one call Sunday.





➤Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — one coroner call, one first-responder call and 31 medical calls Friday; 19 medical calls Saturday; one first-responder call and 24 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one first-responder call and nine medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and six medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — three medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 55 calls Friday, 40 calls Saturday and 37 calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — three calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — two calls Friday, one call Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching — four calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle



