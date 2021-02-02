Police report, 2/2/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Nancy Kristina Allen, 39, Highway 301 North – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Jerry Douglas Bentzel, 29, Cedar Ave., Hagan – Public drunkenness.

▲ Terry Joseph Calahan, 44, Highway 88, Blythe – Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence/felony, tag lights required, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, reckless driving, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Robert David Deal, 45, Foster Williams Road, Register – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Jordan Ailene Fordham, 30, Forehand Lane, Metter – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Monae Makai Harris, 21, Rucker Lane – Financial transaction card fraud.

▲ Bradley Wade Lewis, 43, Old Spanish Highway, Claxton – Public drunkenness.

▲ Jon Austin Roberts, 21, Prosser Road – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Jerrisa Sabrina Rock, 25, Ben Grady Collins Road – Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, pedestrian in the roadway, disorderly conduct.

▲ Jenna Day Thigpen, 24, Warnack St., Register – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Deborah Smith Williams, 61, Prather Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Nigeria Neasshea Collins, 20, East 37 St., Savannah – Prostitution.

▲ David DeWayne Davis, 42, West Parrish St. – Pandering/misdemeanor.

▲ Mark Jeffery Forehand, 28, Davis Lane, Sylvania – DUI/less safe/alcohol, open container of alcohol in vehicle, following too closely.

▲ William Calvin Lanier, 53, Highway 17 South, Millen – Pandering/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine (criminal attempt), possession of firearm or knife in commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Joan Vanessa Murray, 51, College Heights St., Portal – Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Kevin Scott Niemeyer, 22, Sweetwater Road, Lawrenceville – Pandering/misdemeanor.

▲ Robert Adam Oglesby, 30, Roberts Bridge Road, Sylvania – Pandering/misdemeanor.

▲ Djhyria Alhenton Pendergrass, 25, Baldwin St. – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., headlight requirements.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Charles Patterson Hutto, 22, White Oak Drive, North Augusta – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Samuel Jose Infante, 22, Madison Drive, Hinesville – DUI/less safe/alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Celsor Perez Calderon, 49, Bird Road – DUI/less safe/alcohol, following too closely, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Kyle James Rhodes, 33, Hinterland Trail – DUI/less safe/alcohol.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Incidents will be reported in Thursday edition.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – One Friday and one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Friday, 25 calls Saturday and 16 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Friday, three calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – One call Friday, one call Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Friday, five calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Friday, two calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – Two calls Friday, three calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Four calls Friday, seven calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Friday, 27 calls Saturday and 23 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – Eight calls Friday, four calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – Two calls Friday, one call Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Friday, two calls Saturday and one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – Two accident calls, three coroner calls, one fire call, one first-responder call, one rescue call and 16 medical calls Friday; five accident calls, one coroner call, two first-responder calls, one rescue call and 31 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and eight medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One first-responder call and five medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; one first responder call and two medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – Three medical calls Friday; one accident call and four medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 50 calls Friday, 46 calls Saturday and 29 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Control – Two calls, Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – Two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Candler County Hospital – one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Friday, three calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 – One call Saturday.





— compiled by Jim Healy