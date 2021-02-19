Police report, 2/19/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Donald Lee Jones, 53, Jones St., Portal – Armed robbery, home invasion first degree, burglary first degree - felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Bettina Michelle Blakely, 53, Kent St. – Possession of cocaine.

James Reese Fort, 53, Cindy Lane – Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a crime.

Edouard Sapp, 60, Blue Bream Spur, Sylvania – Criminal trespass - family violence.

Paul Ethan White, 29, Highway 280 East, Ellabell – False imprisonment, simple battery - family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Russell Hayden Belding, 20, Highway 169, Glennville – DUI less safe - combination of 1-3, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Tanizsha Capri Jackson, 19, Pamela Way – Following too closely, expired registration, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor, DIU less safe drugs.

Simeon Frazon Taylor, 20, Dorsett St., Augusta – DUI less safe drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor, no insurance, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Lee Parker Vashaw, 20, Robin Hood Trail – Driving under the influence of alcohol under 21, lighted headlights/other lights required.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – One first-responder call and 33 medical calls Wednesday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One coroner call, one first-responder call and 11 medical calls Wednesday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – Four medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy