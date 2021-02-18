Police report 2/18/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Danny Ray Berry, 46, Kings Lane, Ellabell – Criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of tools for commission of a crime, theft by taking /misdemeanor.
▲ Logan Tyler Howard, 18, Boothill Court – Six charges entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent of committing a crime.
▲ Jorge Maturo Mazon, 34, Victoria Road, Metter – DUI/fourth or subsequent conviction, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
▲ Selena Brooke Rodriguez, 25, Bethel Church Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Kensleigh Nicole Thompson, Hampton Mill Drive, Flowery Branch – DUI under the age of 21, furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcohol by person not of legal age, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
▲ Shinte Latalist Thompson, 48, Institute Lane – Robbery (sudden snatching).
▲ Calvin Wells, 60, Cedarwood Acres – Aggravated assault.
▲ Paul Ethan White, 29, Highway 280 East, Ellabell – False imprisonment, simple battery/family violence.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Shonquaa Jovan Bostic, 35, Washington Ave., Swainsboro – Driving under the influence of alcohol/concentration is .08G three hours or more, Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
▲ Joan Harrison Padilla, 64, Hunter’s Way – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Landon Kyle Seal, 21, Deerwood Court, St. Mary’s – DUI less safe drugs, driving without a license, no insurance, failure to maintain lane.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
▲ Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday; one call Tuesday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Monday; 25 calls Tuesday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.
▲ Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Monday; four calls Tuesday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police – One call Monday; seven calls Tuesday.
▲ Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.
▲ Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Monday; 27 calls Tuesday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – One call Tuesday
▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.
▲ Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.
Emergency Medical Services
▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – Two accident calls and 26 medical calls Monday; two accident calls, one coroner call, one first-responder call and 28 medical calls Tuesday.
▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One accident call, one first-responder call and five medical calls Monday; seven medical calls Tuesday.
▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – One fire call and eight medical calls Monday; one coroner call and seven medical calls Tuesday.
➤ Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups – 54 calls Monday; 55 calls Tuesday.
▲ Air Transport – One call Monday.
▲ Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Monday
▲ Other counties or agencies – Four calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy