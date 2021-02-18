Police report 2/18/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Danny Ray Berry, 46, Kings Lane, Ellabell – Criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of tools for commission of a crime, theft by taking /misdemeanor.

▲ Logan Tyler Howard, 18, Boothill Court – Six charges entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent of committing a crime.

▲ Jorge Maturo Mazon, 34, Victoria Road, Metter – DUI/fourth or subsequent conviction, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Selena Brooke Rodriguez, 25, Bethel Church Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kensleigh Nicole Thompson, Hampton Mill Drive, Flowery Branch – DUI under the age of 21, furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcohol by person not of legal age, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Shinte Latalist Thompson, 48, Institute Lane – Robbery (sudden snatching).

▲ Calvin Wells, 60, Cedarwood Acres – Aggravated assault.

▲ Paul Ethan White, 29, Highway 280 East, Ellabell – False imprisonment, simple battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Shonquaa Jovan Bostic, 35, Washington Ave., Swainsboro – Driving under the influence of alcohol/concentration is .08G three hours or more, Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Joan Harrison Padilla, 64, Hunter’s Way – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Landon Kyle Seal, 21, Deerwood Court, St. Mary’s – DUI less safe drugs, driving without a license, no insurance, failure to maintain lane.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Monday; 25 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – One call Monday; seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Monday; 27 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – One call Tuesday

▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.





Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – Two accident calls and 26 medical calls Monday; two accident calls, one coroner call, one first-responder call and 28 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One accident call, one first-responder call and five medical calls Monday; seven medical calls Tuesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – One fire call and eight medical calls Monday; one coroner call and seven medical calls Tuesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 54 calls Monday; 55 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transport – One call Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Monday

▲ Other counties or agencies – Four calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.





