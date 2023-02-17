Police report, 2/17/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Garrett Allen Herb, 33, North Nelson Way – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Jerry Allen Durrence, 49, Bream Road – Simple battery/family violence.
Vanelius Marquez, 32, Magnolia Drive, Thomson – Elder abuse/exploit or inflict pain to deprive essential services to an elder person, forgery third degree, theft by deception/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Wardale Cosper, 35, Institute St. – Criminal trespass.
David Jeremy Edwards, 52, Port Richey Way, Brunswick – Public drunkenness.
INCIDENTS
RANDY LOWERY ROAD – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team began an investigation into drug activity that resulted in the arrests of two local people for possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
OLD THORN POND ROAD – Complainant called in a report that her neighbor was trespassing on her property.
HIGHWAY 80 EAST/SPEIGHTS LANE – Dispatch said to be on the lookout for a black Ford Fusion, because the driver was wanted for a felony probation violation. Driver also was involved in a shoplifting case at an area store. A traffic stop was made and the suspect taken into custody.
PINEMOUNT BLVD. – In reference to a fight between two roommates, interviews with all involved parties resulted in the individuals being separated and a promise not to fight anymore.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(Feb. 6-12)
Rural county intake — Six adult dogs; two adult cats.
City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs.
Adopted — Three adult dogs.
Rescued — None.
Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — Two dogs (Severe medical/aggression).
Fees collected — $615.
Bulloch County Fire Department
(Incident calls Jan. 24-30)
Portal – 16 medical response calls; one fire alarm; two structure fires.
Register – Seven medical response calls; three structure fires; one fire alarm; two brush fire calls; one rescue call; one hazmat call; two accidents with injuries.
Nevils – Six medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one structure fire; three brush fires.
Bay – Three medical response calls; one fire alarm.
Stilson – Five medical response calls.
Brooklet – 25 medical response calls; three fire alarms; one structure fire; two brush fires; one miscellaneous fire call; one woods fire.
Leefield – Four medical response calls; one fire alarm.
Clito – Five medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five call Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 42 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 19 calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 50 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Chatham County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Two calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy