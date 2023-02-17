Police report, 2/17/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Garrett Allen Herb, 33, North Nelson Way – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jerry Allen Durrence, 49, Bream Road – Simple battery/family violence.

Vanelius Marquez, 32, Magnolia Drive, Thomson – Elder abuse/exploit or inflict pain to deprive essential services to an elder person, forgery third degree, theft by deception/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Wardale Cosper, 35, Institute St. – Criminal trespass.

David Jeremy Edwards, 52, Port Richey Way, Brunswick – Public drunkenness.

INCIDENTS

RANDY LOWERY ROAD – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team began an investigation into drug activity that resulted in the arrests of two local people for possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

OLD THORN POND ROAD – Complainant called in a report that her neighbor was trespassing on her property.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST/SPEIGHTS LANE – Dispatch said to be on the lookout for a black Ford Fusion, because the driver was wanted for a felony probation violation. Driver also was involved in a shoplifting case at an area store. A traffic stop was made and the suspect taken into custody.

PINEMOUNT BLVD. – In reference to a fight between two roommates, interviews with all involved parties resulted in the individuals being separated and a promise not to fight anymore.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(Feb. 6-12)

Rural county intake — Six adult dogs; two adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs.

Adopted — Three adult dogs.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Two dogs (Severe medical/aggression).

Fees collected — $615.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Jan. 24-30)

Portal – 16 medical response calls; one fire alarm; two structure fires.

Register – Seven medical response calls; three structure fires; one fire alarm; two brush fire calls; one rescue call; one hazmat call; two accidents with injuries.

Nevils – Six medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one structure fire; three brush fires.

Bay – Three medical response calls; one fire alarm.

Stilson – Five medical response calls.

Brooklet – 25 medical response calls; three fire alarms; one structure fire; two brush fires; one miscellaneous fire call; one woods fire.

Leefield – Four medical response calls; one fire alarm.

Clito – Five medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five call Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 42 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 19 calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 50 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Two calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy