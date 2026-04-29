Boro composer to debut original composition at Pittman Park UMC

Local composer Jacob McCooey's original score for organ and choir entitled "Shout to the Lord for Joy!" will make its public debut Sunday.

The piece was commissioned for performance at Pittman Park United Methodist Church during their 70th Anniversary Worship Service on May 3. The anthem features text from the theme verse for the church's anniversary year, Psalm 100:5, "For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations."

McCooey is a member of Pittman Park and serves in the music ministry for both the contemporary and traditional services. As the church began planning a special worship service for its anniversary, it offered an opportunity to enlist McCooey's songwriting talents.

"This anthem is a testament to the goodness of God," said Lisa Muldrew, director of Traditional Music at Pittman Park. "It allows Jacob to share his talent in a unique way — one that will be catalogued as a part of the legacy of Pittman Park. Moving forward, the anthem will be available for other churches to incorporate into their worship services, as well."

McCooey holds a Bachelor of Music in music education from Georgia Southern University and a Master of Music in music theory from the University of South Carolina. Originally from Claxton, he now lives in Statesboro, where he teaches music theory and aural skills at Georgia Southern as part-time faculty.

He composes classical music along with songs in the rock/pop genres and performs with ensembles and bands throughout the Southeast.

McCooey's own wedding was held at Pittman Park, and his wife, Catherine McCooey, who serves as the organist for the church, was the first musician to play "Shout to the Lord for Joy!"