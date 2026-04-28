Calendar0429 2026

Today

ä BUILDING A Resilient Community Summit will be held Wednesday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., in the Oak Room of the Jack Hill Building, Ogeechee Technical College campus, Joe Kennedy Boulevard. For more information contact Lora Cooper at (912) 764-6179 or bullochcountyfamilyconnection@gmail.com. Hosted by the Bulloch County Commission on Human Services (Bulloch County Family Connection).

ä BLACK OUT Poetry Session for Teens will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

Friday

ä GSU HISTORY Talk will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä TECH HELP will be offered Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held May 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY TEEN Leaders will meet May 4 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 5 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä STAFF TRAINING will be held May 7 at Statesboro Regional Library. The library will be closed.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet May 7 at 1 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for their Annual Chapter Reports. Bring your summer favorite for this luncheon meeting themed, “A Summer Picnic.” Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information call Martha Wells at (912) 536-0313.

ä KIDS’ HISTORY Club will meet May 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKÉMON GO Day will be held May 9, 2–4 p.m., in the Community Room of Statesboro Regional Library. All participants should bring their own devices. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY CONSTELLATION Craft Activity will be held May 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held May 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY CLASS will be held May 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.