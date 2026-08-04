Raising Cane's set to open August 24 in Statesboro

Construction of the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant in Statesboro began in February and the chain announced Tuesday that it would open its Highway 80 East location on Monday, Aug. 24.

The restaurant also announced that it is looking to hire 165 “crewmembers, with positions starting at $15 per hour. The release stated cashier, customer service associate, fry cook and other positions are currently available.

Applicants may apply online at jobs.raisingcanes.com to schedule an interview, which are being held at the Holiday Inn on Commerce Drive. Interviews will be conducted daily through Aug. 16 from 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1-6:30 p.m.

"We are excited to continue growing our presence in Georgia, and Statesboro is the perfect place for our newest restaurant," said restaurant Leader Joey Baylor in the release. “We can’t wait to introduce ‘The Boro’ to the Cane’s culture and to create unique experiences that make every visit special.”

The Raising Cane's Statesboro sign is shown on the side of the building Tuesday. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

Demolition of the old Applebee’s restaurant property next to the Ole Time Country Buffet began at the beginning of February, clearing the way for the construction of the restaurant. Raising Cane’s is putting the finishing touches on the 2,700-square-foot restaurant on the 1.53-acre lot where Applebee’s operated from 1999-2017. The site had been vacant since 2017.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey. The release stated that Raising Cane’s now operates more than 1,000 restaurants across 40+ states and has plans to open nearly 100 new restaurants by the end of 2026.

Raising Cane's staple is chicken fingers – the only main course available on the menu. The chicken fingers are also part of a sandwich, and combos that include fries and coleslaw.