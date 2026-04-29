Splash to open for 2026 season Saturday

Signaling the unofficial start of summer as it has every year since it debuted in 2004, Splash in the Boro water park will open for the 2026 season with a weekend preview Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3. The Mill Creek Park attraction then will open seven days a week beginning May 23.

According to a release from the park, Splash just completed a major refurbishment project, "bringing a fresh and enhanced experience to guests with newly updated water slides, luxury cabanas and a new walking taco stand."

"These upgrades reflect our commitment to providing a high-quality, safe, and fun environment for our community and guests," said Alex Estrada, Aquatics Division manager. "From revitalized slides to luxury cabanas and tasty new food options, there's something new for everyone this season."