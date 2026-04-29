Splash to open for 2026 season Saturday

Signaling the unofficial start of summer as it has every year since it debuted in 2004, Splash in the Boro water park will open for the 2026 season with a weekend preview Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3. The Mill Creek Park attraction then will open seven days a week beginning May 23.
According to a release from the park, Splash just completed a major refurbishment project, "bringing a fresh and enhanced experience to guests with newly updated water slides, luxury cabanas and a new walking taco stand."
"These upgrades reflect our commitment to providing a high-quality, safe, and fun environment for our community and guests," said Alex Estrada, Aquatics Division manager. "From revitalized slides to luxury cabanas and tasty new food options, there's something new for everyone this season."
This weekend, Splash will be open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday and noon–6 p.m. Sunday. For the 2026 season that begins May 23, the park will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon–6 p.m.
Announcements of closures due to weather will be posted on Splash's social media platforms as needed.
Over the offseason, the park invested in comprehensive upgrades to its attractions, focusing on safety, comfort and overall guest enjoyment, the release stated. Each slide was resurfaced and repainted to create a better ride experience for visitors of all ages.
The new luxury cabanas available for rent have premium seating and personal service, offering a comfortable retreat for families and groups. Also new this season, the park's walking taco stand will be serving up snack options throughout the day.
To purchase tickets for a day visit or a season pass for entrance all summer long, visit splashintheboro.com. The site provides information on attractions at Splash, group rentals, cabana rentals and more. There is availability for special groups including private parties, company outings, schools, churches and more, with group rates available.
Splash in the Boro is located in Mill Creek Regional Park and is part of Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department. For more information on Splash in the Boro, call (912) 489-3000.
Luetta Moore Pool opening
The Luetta Moore Park pool also will open this weekend, and for seven days a week beginning May 23.
"We can't wait to open the gates and dive into another amazing season at Luetta Moore Pool," Estrada said. "Our team has been buzzing with energy getting everything ready, and we're counting down the days until we can welcome everyone back."
The pool will offer private rentals, birthday parties and swim lessons.
Luetta Moore Pool is in Luetta Moore Park and is part of Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department. The park received a complete makeover with the new pool and playground areas in 2021 through a collaboration between the City of Statesboro and the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners.
This weekend, the pool will be open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday and noon–6 p.m. Sunday.
Find more information about Luetta Moore Pool at bullochrec.com/luetta-moore-pool/ and on Facebook.