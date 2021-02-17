Police report, 2/17/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS



Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

TARA BOULEVARD – Complainant said someone tried to break into her vehicle. She said she had video footage of someone in long pants and a hoodie was checking the door handles. Upon inspection of the footage, it could only be determined the subject was a male. Upon interviewing two juveniles on the scene, they said they knew a third juvenile who was the one in the video. After taking one of the juveniles home and then returning to the scene, the deputy spotted the juvenile they were looking for who picked him up. He was taken to the Brooklet Police Station where he was served with criminal trespass papers.

PATRICK WAY – Complainant said she had received a 1099 from the Department of Labor stating she received $6,885 in unemployment benefits filed through CCA of Tennessee Inc. She said she works on an as-needed-basis for CCA of Tennessee through the Jenkins County Department of Corrections, but she did not file an unemployment claim in Tennessee and did not receive any funds. She said she believes an unknown offender took her information and use it to file a false claim.

KENNEDY BRIDGE ROAD – Complainant said he was engaged to a woman who he separated from not long ago. He said his former fiancé still has a few of his belongings, including a ring, a gun and two pairs of shoes. Complainant said she won’t return his items even after he gave her stuff back to her.

PARRISH ROAD – Complainant said some unknown individuals broke out the window to the loft of her barn. She said she also noticed a clock was taken from the downstairs area of the barn. She said she believes some juveniles who live nearby are responsible and she said she has a TikTok video that shows their involvement. She said she would like to speak with the parents of the juveniles herself and signed a waiver of prosecution document.

WHITAKER LANE – Complainant said his grandson stole $50 along with empty medical syringes from his home. He said he wanted him charged with criminal trespass and theft charges.

G.W. OLIVER ROAD – Complainant said she is in the process of moving to Augusta. She said when she returned to her Bulloch residence to get some items, her ex-boyfriend came to her residence. She said they began to argue about the ownership of a truck. She said she ran and got into the truck and he jumped into the bed of the truck. Complainant said she intentionally crashed into a tree in an attempt to get him out of the truck. She said he then pulled her out of the truck and hit her multiple times. She said he then got in the truck and left. She was advised of her options in Magistrate Court. It was discovered she was wanted on a Magistrate Court warrant. She was arrested and taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Monday.





Emergency Medical Services

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – Two accident calls and 26 medical calls Monday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and five medical calls Monday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – One fire call and eight medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 54 calls Monday.

Air Transport – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Monday

Other counties or agencies – Four calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy