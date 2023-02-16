Police report, 2/16/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Corbin Wynton Mitchell, 27, Gable St. Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Ella Marie Brennan, 20, Cancun Court – Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Garrett Thomas Weaver, 51, West A. Reel Drive, Edgefield, S.C. – Two charges disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Daniel Jama Robertson, 32, Ramble Road – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a gun or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession and use of drug related objects.

INCIDENTS

HIGHWAY 25/LONNIE BURKE ROAD – A Ford SUV was stopped after being clocked at 88 mph in a 65 mph zone traveling north on Highway 25. Upon informing the driver she was speeding, her husband said she was mad at him and that’s why she was driving too fast. She acknowledged they were arguing and also indicated she did not need any assistance due to the argument.

JOHNSON DRIVE – Complainant said his home security camera caught two men breaking into his son’s Toyota Camry. He said nothing was taken from the vehicle.

BANKS DAIRY ROAD – Complainant said her ex-boyfriend has repeatedly come to where she works and started verbal altercations with her. She said that day he came to the business and began spinning his tires on the yard. He drove over a fence and hit a vehicle causing minor damage. She said she would like a criminal trespass warning be given to him.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Tuesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday.

Georgia State Patrol – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 42 calls Tuesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call and 30 medical calls Tuesday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 47 calls Tuesday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911– One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Liberty County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Richmond County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Fulton County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Three calls Tuesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy